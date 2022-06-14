Barking and Dagenham Carnival to return this summer
- Credit: PA WIRE
People will be able to get into the carnival spirit in Barking again this summer.
Barking and Dagenham Carnival is taking place next month live and online from Town Square and Barking Learning Centre.
Organised by Ukon Careers, the event will run from 1pm until 6pm on Saturday, July 9.
It will feature performances from international carnival artists, community groups and street dancers.
There will also be steel pan, African drumming, Tamboo Bamboo, Samba and carnival craft-making workshops.
The carnival, which was initially began by Ukon as Barking Carnival in 2014, aims to raise awareness of carnival arts.
A Ukon spokesperson said: "This year’s carnival will be like no other - showcasing talent in Barking and Dagenham, nationally and internationally."
Most Read
- 1 German Doner Kebab restaurant to open in Barking
- 2 New Barking Riverside Overground station to open ahead of schedule
- 3 Homes under the Planner: Applications submitted, approved or refused
- 4 Barking and Dagenham Carnival to return this summer
- 5 Is a heatwave on its way? Temperatures could reach mid-30s this week
- 6 Convicted terrorist jailed for breaching release conditions
- 7 Community market with street food, live music and creative stalls comes to Barking Wharf Square
- 8 Teens from Dagenham and Newham awarded bursaries to kick start their boxing careers
- 9 Man who illegally converted 2 homes into 8 flats must pay £73k or be jailed
- 10 Which streets won £1,000 on the People’s Postcode Lottery?
It is looking for volunteers and to enquire about this or find out more information about the carnival, contact Cleon Lord at info@ukoncareers.com.