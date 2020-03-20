Coronavirus: Barking and Dagenham Chamber of Commerce offering to support businesses

Barking and Dagenham Chamber of Commerce wants to help the borough's businesses. Picture: PA Images/Dominic Lipinski PA Wire/PA Images

A business support group wants to hear from firms hit by the coronavirus.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Barking and Dagenham Chamber of Commerce is offering a range of support starting with a conference call on Monday, March 23 at 11am.

The aim is to help with any business-related questions people may have as well as providing an opportunity to help set up remote networking, make connections and do business.

The chamber is inviting business people to phone in and tell them what help they need, for example in obtaining support offered by government as well as sharing details of what products or services firms can provide.

You may also want to watch:

Long standing chamber members Archant, which publishes the Barking and Dagenham Post, is also keen to support local businesses.

Dial in for 11am on Monday on 0330 0945 940. The conference room number you will be asked for is 16537581#

and the guest pin is 6227#

Chamber membership is an extension to your business. Feel free to contact them if they can be of assistance.

Email info@bdchamber.co.uk or call 020 8591 6966.