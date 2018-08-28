Search

Editor’s column: Children should be taught basic life-saving skills at primary school

PUBLISHED: 16:00 26 December 2018

Ephraim with his mum Georgette, brother Pistice and sister Blossom. Picture: Georgette Mofelo

Ephraim with his mum Georgette, brother Pistice and sister Blossom. Picture: Georgette Mofelo

I can’t believe we are coming to the end of 2018.

Lifesaver Ryan Moore, centre left, shakes hands with classmate Harry, with friends Dressman and Prince. Picture: All Saints Catholic SchoolLifesaver Ryan Moore, centre left, shakes hands with classmate Harry, with friends Dressman and Prince. Picture: All Saints Catholic School

I am sure you are joining me and asking where the last year has gone.

Every year I say I’m going to be prepared for Christmas but somehow it seems to spring up on me like a surprise despite it being the same date every year – December 25.

This year has been very eventful in the borough and it’s nice that the last edition of the Post for 2018 has a front page story about a boy who saved the lives of his family.

Ephraim Mofelo knew just what to do when a carbon monoxide alarm went off at his family home.

Newham Recorder editor Lorraine King, left, with Jack Petchey Award winner Karen Boxall. Picture: Barking and Dagenham CollegeNewham Recorder editor Lorraine King, left, with Jack Petchey Award winner Karen Boxall. Picture: Barking and Dagenham College

The 12year-old’s actions may have saved his family’s lives and I hope he is rewarded very soon in the future for his quick-thinking action – which he had learnt at school.

This incident supports my belief that all children should be taught basic life-saving skills at primary school.

In another case, 13-year-old Ryan Moore witnessed his friend Harry Maxwell chocking on a cough sweet at their school in Dagenham.

Luckily he knew how to do the Heimlich manoeuvre and saved his Harry’s life earlier this month.

Those are just two cases that the Post have heard about and I am sure there are hundreds more incidents like this up and down the country where a young child has stepped forward and saved someone’s life because they knew exactly what to do.

Basic life-saving skills should be compulsory in schools and I can’t understand why our children aren’t being taught it.

In the meantime, if you are a parent please think about teaching your children yourself.

You never know when they could end up saving someone’s life.

Have a Happy New Year.

