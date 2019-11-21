Search

Barking and Dagenham College students enjoy internships at Paris photography studio after winning scholarships

PUBLISHED: 07:00 22 November 2019

Leon Dohnji, David Bennett, Daniele Pintore, the first recipient of the scholarship, and Vanessa Morrisson at Rouchon Paris. Picture: David Bennett

Archant

Two students have been enjoying prestigious scholarships at a Paris photography studio.

Vanessa Morrisson and Leon Dohnji won the opportunity to spend a month working in the French capital as interns at Rouchon Paris after scooping a Barking & Dagenham College scholarship.

It provides the college's higher education students with a fully funded trip and work experience at the studios.

Vanessa said: "My experience was unique and amazing. I learned so many things in one month. I even got the chance to see celebrities like Naomi Campbell and Kate Moss and the famous photographer Juergen Teller."

Leon is now in Paris and his internship runs until late November.

Programme leader for photography at the college, David Bennett, said: "We are really proud of the achievement of our graduates."

On their return, Vanessa and Leon will also act as studio mentors in the cutting-edge new photography studio which will be within the college's soon-to-open Institute of Technology.

