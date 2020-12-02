Search

Advanced search

Students to get hands-on with latest technology in new engineering and robotics labs

PUBLISHED: 07:00 03 December 2020

East London Institute of Technology assistant principal Jason Turton in the new Mechatronics and Industry 4.0 Lab. Picture: Barking & Dagenham College

East London Institute of Technology assistant principal Jason Turton in the new Mechatronics and Industry 4.0 Lab. Picture: Barking & Dagenham College

Archant

Industry-standard engineering and robotics training labs have been installed at a specialist institute in Rush Green.

East London Insititute of Technology at Barking & Dagenham College's Rush Green campus. Picture: Barking & Dagenham CollegeEast London Insititute of Technology at Barking & Dagenham College's Rush Green campus. Picture: Barking & Dagenham College

The labs at Barking and Dagenham College’s East London Institute of Technology contain high-end equipment to give students hands-on training in advanced engineering and robotics.

Partnering with educational technology equipment experts Didactic Services, the college has completed three labs: mechatronics and industry 4.0, fluid power and electric power technology.

East London Institute of Technology assistant principal Jason Turton said: “We were teaching students using a variety of online simulation tools during lockdown so it’s amazing to use the real thing now.

You may also want to watch:

“With this hands-on access to the latest industry training equipment, students will be equipped with the high-level skills required by modern businesses.”

Didactic Services managing director Babak Jahanbani added: “The availability of a well-educated and skilled workforce is becoming ever more important.

“This is a key factor in ensuring that the manufacturing sector in the UK becomes more competitive and grows.

“This is even more important and relevant in the current climate and can only happen if learners have the right knowledge.

“East London Institute of Technology students will have the privilege of training with the latest technologies as the UK invests in home grown talent.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Barking and Dagenham Post. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the Barking and Dagenham Post

Daggers play out goalless draw with Notts County

Scott Wilson of Dagenham and Redbridge during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Grimsby Town, Emirates FA Cup Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 7th November 2020

Students to get hands-on with latest technology in new engineering and robotics labs

East London Institute of Technology assistant principal Jason Turton in the new Mechatronics and Industry 4.0 Lab. Picture: Barking & Dagenham College

Dagenham boss McMahon eager for his side to build on recent performances

Dagenham manager Daryl McMahon during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Hartley Wintney, Emirates FA Cup Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 24th October 2020

Shop Local: Call to help save independent shops and jobs as non-essential retailers reopen

Barking and Dagenham Chamber of Commerce president Jamie Banks and Federation of Small Businesses chair Mike Cherry. Pictures: Ken Mears / Andrew Marshall (FSB)

Barking, Havering and Redbridge NHS Hospitals Trust appoints new chairman to improve emergency access and tackle deficit

Mike Bell has been appointed as the new chairman of Barking, Havering and Redbridge NHS Trust. Picture: BHRUT