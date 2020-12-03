Barking News Dagenham News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Students to get hands-on with latest technology in new engineering and robotics labs

Andrew Brookes

Published: 7:00 AM December 3, 2020    Updated: 11:08 AM December 9, 2020
East London Institute of Technology assistant principal Jason Turton in the new Mechatronics and Industry 4.0 Lab. Picture: Barking & Dagenham College

East London Institute of Technology assistant principal Jason Turton in the new Mechatronics and Industry 4.0 Lab. Picture: Barking & Dagenham College - Credit: Archant

Industry-standard engineering and robotics training labs have been installed at a specialist institute in Rush Green.

East London Insititute of Technology at Barking & Dagenham College's Rush Green campus. Picture: Barking & Dagenham College

East London Insititute of Technology at Barking & Dagenham College's Rush Green campus. Picture: Barking & Dagenham College - Credit: Archant

The labs at Barking and Dagenham College’s East London Institute of Technology contain high-end equipment to give students hands-on training in advanced engineering and robotics.

Partnering with educational technology equipment experts Didactic Services, the college has completed three labs: mechatronics and industry 4.0, fluid power and electric power technology.

East London Institute of Technology assistant principal Jason Turton said: “We were teaching students using a variety of online simulation tools during lockdown so it’s amazing to use the real thing now.

“With this hands-on access to the latest industry training equipment, students will be equipped with the high-level skills required by modern businesses.”

Didactic Services managing director Babak Jahanbani added: “The availability of a well-educated and skilled workforce is becoming ever more important.

“This is a key factor in ensuring that the manufacturing sector in the UK becomes more competitive and grows.

“This is even more important and relevant in the current climate and can only happen if learners have the right knowledge.

“East London Institute of Technology students will have the privilege of training with the latest technologies as the UK invests in home grown talent.”

