Idris Elba tells Barking and Dagenham College students they ‘bossed it’ in ‘tough’ year

Movie and television actor Idris Elba has sent a message to Barking and Dagenham College students. Picture: Maarten De Boer Maarten De Boer

Hollywood actor Idris Elba recorded a special message for youngsters on results day.

Idris Elba told BTEC students they 'bossed it' in a difficult year. Picture: Barking and Dagenham College Idris Elba told BTEC students they 'bossed it' in a difficult year. Picture: Barking and Dagenham College

In the video Idris congratulates Barking and Dagenham College’s BTEC students on their achievements during the difficult times in lockdown.

The superstar studied performing arts at the college in the 1990s before going on to star in The Wire, Luther and a string of movies.

Idris was diagnosed with Covid-19 in Santa Fe, New Mexico while shooting his latest Netflix project, The Harder They Fall.

The 47-year-old said: “This whole year has been very tough and hard to deal with. However, you guys have bossed it, you’ve aced it, you’ve rolled with the punches, and during this difficult time, that’s commendable.”

The star added that the college “is an amazing school” which gave Idris the first steps on his career.

“I definitely know it’s going to give you the same too,” the star said.