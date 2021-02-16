News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Students learn about apprenticeships during week of online events

Author Picture Icon

Andrew Brookes

Published: 10:00 AM February 16, 2021   
A profile shot of Barking and Dagenham College head of apprenticeships Richard Roberts.

Barking and Dagenham College head of apprenticeships Richard Roberts. - Credit: Barking and Dagenham College

A series of online events gave Barking and Dagenham College students the chance to learn all about apprenticeships.

The virtual webinars and sessions with tutors, employers and current apprentices were run during National Apprenticeship Week.

They included live question and answer sessions with employers in the area, including Newham Council, the McLaren Group and Met Police.

The college’s head of apprenticeships Richard Roberts said: “We had live webinars every day and the interactive element enabled participants to fully understand the value and benefits of apprenticeships and our offer at the college.

“We included sessions focussing on Higher Level apprenticeships and why these are growing in popularity due to their recognition in industry and traineeships, which are a stepping stone into apprenticeships, with new courses at the college starting in March."

Education
Barking and Dagenham News

