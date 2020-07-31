Barking and Dagenham College students celebrate graduation with online photography exhibition

A photograph by Gloria Mezzanotte who is exhibiting alongside fellow graduates of Barking and Dagenham College's foundation degree in photography. Picture: Gloria Mezzanotte Archant

A group of photography graduates have showcased their work online after the coronavirus scuppered plans to exhibit in a London gallery.

One of graduate Ruby Chapman's final project photographs. Picture: Ruby Chapman One of graduate Ruby Chapman's final project photographs. Picture: Ruby Chapman

This year the Barking and Dagenham College students also used the occasion to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the foundation degree course.

Gloria Mezzanotte’s final project was based on a trip to Nigeria where her mother was born.

“This year’s project was really personal for me, as it explored my identity and it opened up experiences which were left behind for too long,” Gloria said.

Gloria said she had a great year on the course. Picture: Gloria Mezzanotte Gloria said she had a great year on the course. Picture: Gloria Mezzanotte

“Unfortunately, I wasn’t able to present my work as I planned due to Covid-19. Despite the challenges, I had a great year, where I was able to improve many of my skills.”

David Bennett, programme leader for photography at the college, said: “Eighty per cent of our graduates become freelancers and operate in industries including fashion and editorial, documentary and fine-art photography.

“This year’s cohort is an extremely talented group and we are so proud of what they have achieved.”

The work can be viewed at fdaphotography2020.wixsite.com/degreeshow