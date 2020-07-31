Barking and Dagenham College students celebrate graduation with online photography exhibition
PUBLISHED: 13:56 31 July 2020
Archant
A group of photography graduates have showcased their work online after the coronavirus scuppered plans to exhibit in a London gallery.
This year the Barking and Dagenham College students also used the occasion to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the foundation degree course.
Gloria Mezzanotte’s final project was based on a trip to Nigeria where her mother was born.
You may also want to watch:
“This year’s project was really personal for me, as it explored my identity and it opened up experiences which were left behind for too long,” Gloria said.
“Unfortunately, I wasn’t able to present my work as I planned due to Covid-19. Despite the challenges, I had a great year, where I was able to improve many of my skills.”
David Bennett, programme leader for photography at the college, said: “Eighty per cent of our graduates become freelancers and operate in industries including fashion and editorial, documentary and fine-art photography.
“This year’s cohort is an extremely talented group and we are so proud of what they have achieved.”
The work can be viewed at fdaphotography2020.wixsite.com/degreeshow
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Barking and Dagenham Post. Click the link in the orange box below for details.