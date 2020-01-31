Barking and Dagenham youngsters congratulated for raising £9k for Poppy Appeal

A group of students have scooped certificates congratulating them on raising £9,000 for a veterans' charity.

The 30 uniformed public services students from Barking and Dagenham College spent the two weeks leading up to Remembrance Sunday raising a whopping £9,181 for the Poppy Appeal.

The youngsters' teacher, Steve Burge, said: "As part of their course the students have to complete volunteering work in the community. Over the last eight years students have raised around £75,000 pounds for the British Legion's appeal.

"The students are a credit to themselves and all the uniformed public services team at the college are extremely proud of them and the work they carry out in our community."

Ann McDaniel, assistant principal at Barking and Dagenham College, who presented the students with their certificates, said: "We're really proud of our students raising such a large amount for a worthy cause. Well done to all of them."