News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Barking and Dagenham Post > News

College principal joins expert forum on Covid's impact on inequalities gap

Author Picture Icon

Andrew Brookes

Published: 3:58 PM September 9, 2021   
Yvonne Kelly. Picture: Barking and Dagenham College.

Yvonne Kelly was invited to join the new forum launched by Pearson. - Credit: Archant

A college principal has joined an expert forum looking at the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on widening the inequalities gap.

Launched by Pearson, the forum is tasked with reviewing and defining the role that access to education, learning and skills can play in reducing this gap by restarting the economy and promoting social mobility.

Barking and Dagenham College principal and chief executive Yvonne Kelly is among experts from across education, employment and politics invited to the forum.

Ms Kelly said: “Covid-19 has had such a devastating impact for so many and now on top of this, the evidence is pointing to the pandemic widening the already existing inequalities gap. 

“We have to act now to ensure we can help stop the gap widening further and one way of doing this will be to make sure that there is access to education, to allow people the chance to train and learn the skills they need to start out or get back into work.”

You may also want to watch:

Following a series of five evidence sessions featuring expert witnesses, a final report will be published in November.

Most Read

  1. 1 Man from Dagenham charged with attempted rape and GBH
  2. 2 Man in critical condition after being hit with base of traffic cone in Barking
  3. 3 Final plan to change Barking and Dagenham ward boundaries revealed
  1. 4 Barking and Dagenham leader hails fund to support Afghan refugees
  2. 5 Dagenham primary staff member scoops award for 'tireless' work in pandemic
  3. 6 MP Margaret Hodge: 'I fled conflict and know how terrifying it feels'
  4. 7 Teen's shooting death was case of 'mistaken identity', inquest hears
  5. 8 McMahon: Dagenham must remain grounded as it's 'early days'
  6. 9 Vote between finalists for borough's favourite cafe, pub and restaurant
  7. 10 Last plea for Mayesbrook teachers to attend school reunion
Education
Coronavirus
Barking and Dagenham News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

e-scooter screenshot

Video

E-scooter rider filmed travelling on A13

Jon King

Author Picture Icon
inder singh jamu

Obituary

Tributes to former mayor of Barking and Dagenham who has died aged 83

Jon King

Author Picture Icon
Eastbury Manor House in Barking

Women claim to capture picture of ghost in Eastbury Manor House

Jon King

Author Picture Icon
King George Hospital in Goodmayes.

Coronavirus

Covid cases rise at Queen’s and King George Hospitals

Daniel Gayne

person