College principal joins expert forum on Covid's impact on inequalities gap

Published: 3:58 PM September 9, 2021

Yvonne Kelly was invited to join the new forum launched by Pearson. - Credit: Archant

A college principal has joined an expert forum looking at the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on widening the inequalities gap.

Launched by Pearson, the forum is tasked with reviewing and defining the role that access to education, learning and skills can play in reducing this gap by restarting the economy and promoting social mobility.

Barking and Dagenham College principal and chief executive Yvonne Kelly is among experts from across education, employment and politics invited to the forum.

Ms Kelly said: “Covid-19 has had such a devastating impact for so many and now on top of this, the evidence is pointing to the pandemic widening the already existing inequalities gap.

“We have to act now to ensure we can help stop the gap widening further and one way of doing this will be to make sure that there is access to education, to allow people the chance to train and learn the skills they need to start out or get back into work.”

Following a series of five evidence sessions featuring expert witnesses, a final report will be published in November.