How moving to Dagenham helped this aspiring pilot to pursue his dream
Four years after moving to the UK unable to speak English, a Dagenham teenager's dream of becoming a pilot is almost within reach.
Originally from Portugal, Daivam Djassi moved to France and then Spain with his mother before settling in Dagenham looking for a fresh start aged 15.
Despite not knowing the language, he signed up to study for his GCSEs at Barking and Dagenham College, as continuing his education was important to him.
Daivam’s determination and hard work over the years paid off and, after his GCSEs, he began studying engineering.
He is now in his final year at the college before he progresses to study to become a commercial pilot at university.
The 19-year-old said: “Since moving to Dagenham I have found stability and friends.
“The college has helped with that too because the teachers have been so good to me.
“I’m now on my way to achieving my goal of becoming a pilot.”