Paramount Pictures worker shares tips to succeed with Barking and Dagenham College students

Barking and Dagenham College graduate Jamie-Louise Davis with British actor and director Nick Nevern, Jamie worked with him on her short film Trigger Finger. Picture: Jamie-Louise Davis Archant

A photography graduate who now works for a global film company was the star guest of an online Q&A session.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Jamie gave students tips on how to succeed. Picture: Jamie-Louise Davis. Jamie gave students tips on how to succeed. Picture: Jamie-Louise Davis.

Jamie-Louise Davis graduated from Barking and Dagenham College in 2010 with an HND in photography. She now works for Paramount Pictures, besides being an award-winning short film producer in her own right.

The 29-year-old met virtually with 25 current students and alumni eager to hear her tips about succeeding in the film industry.

After college, Jamie-Louise went to university to do a BA in photography. “I left uni not knowing what I wanted to do so I went travelling. I came back and started working in the city within insurance because I needed money.

“Sadly, I was made redundant a couple of years later. However, I used my redundancy money to pay for a Master of Arts degree in film. Without losing my job, I would never have been able to do that, so there was a silver lining to that unfortunate situation.

You may also want to watch:

“I always loved moving image and it was the perfect way to combine my project management skills from the insurance world and my love of art and photography.”

Jamie-Louise started off temping in media companies and then landed her role at Paramount Pictures. She is now the assistant to the creative director of Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Along with team members, Jamie and her boss control the theatrical distribution and marketing for all Paramount films within those places. Not only does she work for Paramount Pictures, she also set up her own independent production company, House 38. Her last film, Trigger Finger, travelled the world at 12 festivals, winning eight awards.

She is currently working on her first feature film, GENi. So what advice would Jamie-Louise give other people starting out in the film industry? “Use the skills you learn in creative ways and you will find what you love... then do that.”

David Bennett, programme leader for photography at the college, has arranged a series of virtual chats with industry professionals during the coronavirus pandemic.

He explained: “We’ve done this to motivate students in these uncertain times; to use technology to bring industry creatives into students’ homes, instead of the college’s photography department.”