Barking and Dagenham College students transform scrap into art
PUBLISHED: 10:00 25 May 2020
A group of photography students have had a lesson in playfulness creating artworks from scrap.
The session was delivered by special guest Sam Griffiths of Griffics as part of Barking and Dagenham College’s photography department’s weekly sessions led by creative types.
Designer Sam worked in branding for 20 years. About three years ago, he started doing more personal work, exploring ways to be playful.
Sam said: “I’m a strong advocate for play and, after a while, I wanted to start sharing that with people through interactive workshops. Play makes life much richer and more fun.”
The workshop on Thursday, May 14 involved observation based activities.
One of the exercises involved students having a brief to find scrap off the street, ideally something unusual, then make their own drawing.
Sam said: “The students created really interesting and varied responses to the exercise. It was a really fun session.”
Two of the students, Gloria Mezzanotte and Rezija Samoska were commissioned by Sam earlier this year to photograph all his artworks for his new website griffics.com
