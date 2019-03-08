Search

Advanced search

Student volunteers brighten up Dagenham nursery

PUBLISHED: 12:30 07 September 2019

Matthew Stockley, 24 and Allison Wren, 21, from Barking, worked on a community project at Tubbies Day Nursery in Dagenham as part of their Prince's Trust course. Picture: Barking and Dagenham College.

Matthew Stockley, 24 and Allison Wren, 21, from Barking, worked on a community project at Tubbies Day Nursery in Dagenham as part of their Prince's Trust course. Picture: Barking and Dagenham College.

Archant

Student volunteers brightened up a Dagenham nursery as part of a community project this summer.

A team of eight from Barking and Dagenham College painted outside play equipment in bright colours and redecorated two rooms at Tubbies Day Nursery.

The project was part of a 12-week The Prince's Trust programme they completed at the college.

The students raised funds for the project by doing a sponsored walk across the bridges of London from Westminster to Tower Bridge, as well as sponsored bag packing at Asda.

They raised £200 for the paint and equipment needed for the renovation work.

You may also want to watch:

Tubbies Day Nursery manager Hariat Orimoloye said: "As part of their community project, they painted areas of the nursery to make them more inviting for the children.

"They were professional, polite and a pleasure to work with."

The Prince's Trust team programme is for people aged 16-25 and focuses on confidence building, team work and communication.

Students gain a qualification and attend work placement and a week-long residential, where they take part in activities such as rock climbing, kayaking and axe throwing.

The college has spaces available for its next Prince's Trust team programme, which begins on September 30.

Contact Natalie West on Natalie.West@bdc.ac.uk or 07458 023691.

Most Read

Person taken to hospital after four-car crash on A13

Emergency services were called to the scene. Picture: @TfLTrafficNews

Reports of shots fired in Barking

Harts Lane, Barking. Picture: Google.

Fly-tip tip-offs sought as council catches suspected culprits on camera

These three men were caught on CCTV illegally disposing of black bags in Westminster Gardens, near the A13, in Barking. Picture: Barking and Dagenham Council

Mosque trustees failed to monitor IS sympathiser who groomed boys for terrorism, inquiry finds

A photo of the Ripple Road Mosque interior that was shown to the jury at the Old Bailey during the trial. Picture: Metropolitan Police

Gunman jailed for shooting teenager on Tube train

Bienvenu Vangu has been jailed for 13 years. Picture: BTP

Most Read

Person taken to hospital after four-car crash on A13

Emergency services were called to the scene. Picture: @TfLTrafficNews

Reports of shots fired in Barking

Harts Lane, Barking. Picture: Google.

Fly-tip tip-offs sought as council catches suspected culprits on camera

These three men were caught on CCTV illegally disposing of black bags in Westminster Gardens, near the A13, in Barking. Picture: Barking and Dagenham Council

Mosque trustees failed to monitor IS sympathiser who groomed boys for terrorism, inquiry finds

A photo of the Ripple Road Mosque interior that was shown to the jury at the Old Bailey during the trial. Picture: Metropolitan Police

Gunman jailed for shooting teenager on Tube train

Bienvenu Vangu has been jailed for 13 years. Picture: BTP

Latest from the Barking and Dagenham Post

FA Cup blog: Back on the road . . . back home in Essex

A general view of the ground at Bridge Avenue (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Student volunteers brighten up Dagenham nursery

Matthew Stockley, 24 and Allison Wren, 21, from Barking, worked on a community project at Tubbies Day Nursery in Dagenham as part of their Prince's Trust course. Picture: Barking and Dagenham College.

Watch this weekend’s weather forecast: Largely dry with isolated showers

A view along the coast path in Pembrokeshire, west Wales.

Opinion: Holding Boris to task over extra police

Barking & Dagenham council leader Darren Rodwell intends to hold Boris Johnson to his promise of more police.

Barclays FA WSL kicks off this weekend

WSL returns this weekend (Pic: Pitch marketing)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists