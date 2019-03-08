Student volunteers brighten up Dagenham nursery

Matthew Stockley, 24 and Allison Wren, 21, from Barking, worked on a community project at Tubbies Day Nursery in Dagenham as part of their Prince's Trust course. Picture: Barking and Dagenham College. Archant

Student volunteers brightened up a Dagenham nursery as part of a community project this summer.

A team of eight from Barking and Dagenham College painted outside play equipment in bright colours and redecorated two rooms at Tubbies Day Nursery.

The project was part of a 12-week The Prince's Trust programme they completed at the college.

The students raised funds for the project by doing a sponsored walk across the bridges of London from Westminster to Tower Bridge, as well as sponsored bag packing at Asda.

They raised £200 for the paint and equipment needed for the renovation work.

Tubbies Day Nursery manager Hariat Orimoloye said: "As part of their community project, they painted areas of the nursery to make them more inviting for the children.

"They were professional, polite and a pleasure to work with."

The Prince's Trust team programme is for people aged 16-25 and focuses on confidence building, team work and communication.

Students gain a qualification and attend work placement and a week-long residential, where they take part in activities such as rock climbing, kayaking and axe throwing.

The college has spaces available for its next Prince's Trust team programme, which begins on September 30.

Contact Natalie West on Natalie.West@bdc.ac.uk or 07458 023691.