News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Barking and Dagenham Post > News

Teacher runs half-marathon to inspire students and raise funds for charity

Author Picture Icon

Andrew Brookes

Published: 3:04 PM March 15, 2021   
A selfie by Barking and Dagenham College head of sport Errol Parker while running.

Barking and Dagenham College head of sport Errol Parker ran the virtual Chelmsford Half Marathon on March 6. - Credit: Barking and Dagenham College

A teacher took part in a running event to inspire his students while raising funds for a cause close to his heart.

Barking and Dagenham College head of sport Errol Parker wanted to show his students that even in a pandemic, planning and achieving a goal can be done, by completing the virtual Chelmsford Half Marathon.

He also raised £500 for charity PARC (Essex), which provides play and recreational facilities for children and young adults with additional needs.

Mr Parker said: “My daughter has global developmental delay and PARC has been great in providing facilities and events for her to attend over the last few years. 

“This was a way I could give back to them so I’m really grateful for everyone who sponsored me.” 

You may also want to watch:

Mr Parker trained four to five times a week since January to prepare and his hard work paid off as he finished in 1 hour, 34 minutes and 25 seconds - placing 19th out of 298 runners.

Most Read

  1. 1 Boy, 16, in critical condition after stabbing in Barking
  2. 2 London boroughs to receive Covid Winter Grant Scheme funding boost
  3. 3 Who is your hero from the Becontree estate?
  1. 4 Barking Riverside gets £40m boost from City Hall
  2. 5 Fire rips through flat above Dagenham takeaway shop
  3. 6 Aspiring rapper plotted lockdown terror attack
  4. 7 Stabbing in Barking leaves man fighting for his life
  5. 8 Stalking and harassment rise in Barking and Dagenham
  6. 9 Latest plans for Barking estate redevelopment unveiled
  7. 10 Five men from Barking charged after gun raids
Education
Charity
Barking and Dagenham News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

A phone mast alight in Becontree Avenue, Dagenham.

London Fire Brigade

Calls to remove Dagenham 5G mast after blaze

Jon King

Author Picture Icon
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer meets pupils during a visit to Sydney Russell School, Dagenham, east

Education News

Sir Keir Starmer visits school in Dagenham

Jon King & PA

Logo Icon
sarah everard

Crime

Sarah Everard: How safe do women feel in London?

Franki Berry

Author Picture Icon
Ricardo Fuller. Picture: Metropolitan Police

Metropolitan Police

Nightclub stab victim's mum pleads for justice one year on from murder

Tom Ambrose

person
Comments powered by Disqus