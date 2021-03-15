Teacher runs half-marathon to inspire students and raise funds for charity
- Credit: Barking and Dagenham College
A teacher took part in a running event to inspire his students while raising funds for a cause close to his heart.
Barking and Dagenham College head of sport Errol Parker wanted to show his students that even in a pandemic, planning and achieving a goal can be done, by completing the virtual Chelmsford Half Marathon.
He also raised £500 for charity PARC (Essex), which provides play and recreational facilities for children and young adults with additional needs.
Mr Parker said: “My daughter has global developmental delay and PARC has been great in providing facilities and events for her to attend over the last few years.
“This was a way I could give back to them so I’m really grateful for everyone who sponsored me.”
You may also want to watch:
Mr Parker trained four to five times a week since January to prepare and his hard work paid off as he finished in 1 hour, 34 minutes and 25 seconds - placing 19th out of 298 runners.
Most Read
- 1 Boy, 16, in critical condition after stabbing in Barking
- 2 London boroughs to receive Covid Winter Grant Scheme funding boost
- 3 Who is your hero from the Becontree estate?
- 4 Barking Riverside gets £40m boost from City Hall
- 5 Fire rips through flat above Dagenham takeaway shop
- 6 Aspiring rapper plotted lockdown terror attack
- 7 Stabbing in Barking leaves man fighting for his life
- 8 Stalking and harassment rise in Barking and Dagenham
- 9 Latest plans for Barking estate redevelopment unveiled
- 10 Five men from Barking charged after gun raids