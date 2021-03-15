Teacher runs half-marathon to inspire students and raise funds for charity

Published: 3:04 PM March 15, 2021

Barking and Dagenham College head of sport Errol Parker ran the virtual Chelmsford Half Marathon on March 6. - Credit: Barking and Dagenham College

A teacher took part in a running event to inspire his students while raising funds for a cause close to his heart.

Barking and Dagenham College head of sport Errol Parker wanted to show his students that even in a pandemic, planning and achieving a goal can be done, by completing the virtual Chelmsford Half Marathon.

He also raised £500 for charity PARC (Essex), which provides play and recreational facilities for children and young adults with additional needs.

Mr Parker said: “My daughter has global developmental delay and PARC has been great in providing facilities and events for her to attend over the last few years.

“This was a way I could give back to them so I’m really grateful for everyone who sponsored me.”

You may also want to watch:

Mr Parker trained four to five times a week since January to prepare and his hard work paid off as he finished in 1 hour, 34 minutes and 25 seconds - placing 19th out of 298 runners.