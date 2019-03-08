Search

New affordable council homes are coming to Barking

PUBLISHED: 17:00 05 June 2019 | UPDATED: 17:48 05 June 2019

The new homes in Barking have been given the green light. Pic: Be First

The new homes in Barking have been given the green light. Pic: Be First

Almost 100 new council homes will be built on the site of a former housing block in Barking.

The three new blocks will contain a total of 95 homes. Pic: Be FirstThe three new blocks will contain a total of 95 homes. Pic: Be First

On Monday Barking and Dagenham Council gave the green light for a new development that will see three blocks where Sebastian Court once stood in Meadow Road.

The new 95 homes will be a mixture of one and two-bedroom flats and will be available to people on the council's waiting list.

The redevelopment plans were drawn up in 2016 after the council deemed the flats were unpopular, expensive to repair and maintain and attracted a high-level of anti-social behaviour.

The new blocks promise to have better natural light and easier movement from the street.

Sebastian Court was torn down by the council. Pic: Ken MearsSebastian Court was torn down by the council. Pic: Ken Mears

There will also be a children's playground and green planting.

The homes will be managed by Be First, the council's regeneration company, and the rent will be affordable.

Councillor Darren Rodwell, council leader, said: "The new Sebastian Court development epitomises what we're trying to achieve in the borough. Delivering high quality, 100per affordable publicly owned homes for ordinary, working people."

Pat Hayes, managing director of Be First, added: "Sebastian Court became a notorious eyesore so I am delighted we can now move on and start building well-designed homes on the site."

