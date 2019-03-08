Win VIP tickets to the 10th Daggers Against Racism Day

You can win tickets to watch the Daggers play. Pic: Vikki Lince Archant

Barking and Dagenham Council’s regeneration company are giving away five VIP tickets to the 10th Daggers Against Racism Day.

Be First has teamed up with Dagenham and Redbridge football club to sponsor the special event which includes a home match against Barrow AFC on April 6.

The lucky winner will enjoy a carvery meal with a half bottle of wine, a pre-match tour of the ground before they watch the match from a sponsors box and can take photographs with the team captains and match officials after.

Pat Hayes, Be First’s managing director, said: “There has been a rise in racist incidents in football lately, just as there has been in the country at large, so we all need to be vigilant in the fight against prejudice on and off the pitch.

“It’s why we are proud to sponsor this event and play our part in booting out bigotry in our borough and beyond.”

Be First are also giving away 1,000 free tickets which are being distributed through the club’s community scheme.

