Council invests in electric road sweepers in bid to tackle air quality

The sweepers could see "a huge amount of money" saved, according to Barking and Dagenham Council - Credit: Barking and Dagenham Council

Barking and Dagenham Council has bought three electric road sweepers to help in its bid to tackle air quality.

The authority said it has already been using the same type of rechargeable sweepers for three years and that the benefits include being environmentally friendly and having recyclable batteries.

According to a spokesperson, the purchase can save the council "a huge amount of money" on running costs.

Councillor Kashif Haroon, cabinet member for public realm and climate change, said: “Like the rest of London, we know we have an issue with air quality in Barking and Dagenham and we want to do everything we can to make sure that the people who live, work and visit the borough breath in healthier air.

“Look out for our new electric road sweepers which will be working hard to keep our streets as clean and as tidy as possible.”

The council declared its plan to become carbon neutral by 2030 when it announced a climate emergency in 2020.