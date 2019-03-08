Council flies rainbow flag to celebrate International Day Against Homophobia, Transphobia and Biphobia
PUBLISHED: 16:30 17 May 2019 | UPDATED: 16:30 17 May 2019
The council marked the International Day Against Homophobia, Transphobia and Biphobia by flying the rainbow flag over Barking Town Hall today.
Councillor Lynda Rice gave a speech. Pic: Ken Mears
Councillor Lynda Rice, cabinet member for equalities and diversity, who gave a short speech during the ceremony, told the Post: "We are very proud to be marking the International Day Against Homophobia, Transphobia and Biphobia by flying the rainbow flag to show our support for the LGBT+ community, but also in recognition of the struggles and campaigns that paved the way for greater equality.
"We have made so much progress, but we can still do so much more together, as one borough, one community.
"We must all work together to ensure everyone feels comfortable to enjoy their life, free from discrimination and hate regardless of gender, sexuality, age or ethnicity."