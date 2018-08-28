Search

Advanced search

Join us for Digital Decoded

Barking and Dagenham Council leader: ‘No one needs to be sleeping rough over Christmas’

PUBLISHED: 14:00 20 December 2018

Council leader Darren Rodwell said winning council leader of the year was a highlight of 2018, while local authority cuts and knife crime feautured among the low points. Picture: Ken Mears

Council leader Darren Rodwell said winning council leader of the year was a highlight of 2018, while local authority cuts and knife crime feautured among the low points. Picture: Ken Mears

Archant

Leader of Barking and Dagenham Council, Darren Rodwell, has spoken out about homelessness during the holidays.

Speaking to Mark Dover on Time107 yesterday, the councillor said no one needs to be sleeping rough in the borough this Christmas – although that wasn’t a guarantee they wouldn’t be.

“Homelessness comes across in many different ways, it’s not just one part of the community,” he said.

“There’s more people working that don’t have permanent accommodation than ever before in this country, and one in four children are now in poverty as well. That’s not good.

“It’s quite clear people don’t have enough money and that’s why foodbanks are being used. I have to thank the churches and voluntary sector for their support, making sure no one needs to be sleeping rough in Barking and Dagenham this year.”

The councillor said rent increases, more buy to let landlords, and losing council homes through right to buy had put unbelievable pressure on the council’s housing capacity. Barking and Dagenham has lost 48,500 council homes through right to buy.

“It’s ridiculous that a council like ourselves will charge someone £500 a month for rent, but the same house literally next door that used to be one of ours is going for £1,400 a month,” he said.

“Rent increases have really casued a problem, the private sector has been built for people who can buy, not rent, and local government hasn’t been able to build.”

Although the council won’t put on a meal for the homeless on Christmas Day, Mr Rodwell said they’d be supporting local churches and organisations with their offerings.

“On Christmas Day the council as an entity don’t put on a meal, but we support different groups that are doing that,” he said.

“Studio 3 Arts are putting on something for 50 people. We don’t do it directly but we support the groups supporting the vulnerable.

“It’s about coming together and supporting the people that deserve our support.”

The councillor also took a moment to reflect on his highlights of the year.

He mentioned finding a partner for the film studios, winning council of the year, and securing a youth zone to open in 2019 as particular highlights, while he named knife crime as a notable low point.

“Winning council of the year – that’s the rest of the country telling us we’re doing a good job,” he said.

“People don’t realise how hard our staff work – we’ve lost over 1,000 members since I became a councillor in 2010. I have to thank every one of our 2,000 staff for braving the changes we’ve had over the last year. People are quick to criticise when a lot of people do a lot of good work for the residents.”

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Revealed: Best and worst primary schools in Barking and Dagenham

The best schools in every London borough have been revealed. Pic: PA

Jailed: Thugs who poured corrosive ammonia down man’s throat during ‘brutal’ attack in Ilford

(Left - Right) William Deo, 20; Adam Badejo, 30; Makayla Hajaig, 19. Photo: Met Police

Three teenagers stabbed in street fight in Dagenham

The teenagers were stabbed in in Tenterden Road. Pic: Google

School shuts site due to flooding

Barking Abbey School's Longbridge Road site is closed due to a flood. Picture: Google Maps

NHS worker from Dagenham pens crime novel

Tracy Ryden. Picture: Tracy Ryden

Most Read

‘I have lost everything now’ – drink driver’s shock at being told he will lose licence

Norwich Magistrates' Court. Picture: Denise Bradley.

Driver attacked following crash at busy roundabout

The incident happened on Sunday (December 16) at the roundabout on the A47-A1101 Elm High Road in Wisbech. Picture: Google Streetview

Pitch and putt course to close after costing taxpayers £50,000 per year

#includeImage($article, 225)

Girlfriend of man beaten to death at Norwich flat confessed to his killing as she had ‘no life left’

#includeImage($article, 225)

Updated: Police join Norfolk family in search for missing mother of five

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Barking and Dagenham Post

Boxing: Whyte, Chisora relishing heavyweight rematch

Dillian Whyte and Derek Chisora at their final press conference ahead of their heavyweight fight at the O2 Arena (pic Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing)

LA Clippers Gallinari told NBA stars to enjoy London experience

Danilo Gallinari of the LA Clippers handles the ball against the Miami Heat (Pic: Adam Pantozzi/NBAE via Getty Images)

Dagenham dig deep to finish year on a high as hard work secures win over Upminster

Dagenham RFC vs Upminster RFC, Essex Canterbury Jack League Rugby Union at Central Park on 15th December 2018

Taylor pleased his Daggers side are proving adaptable

Liam Gordon of Dagenham goes close against Ebbsfleet United (Pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Barking and Dagenham Lottery Christmas superdraw winners announced

Comfort Okolo, who won a Playstation 4 in the lottery. Picture: LBBD
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists