Retiring teacher from Ripple Primary School recognised for four decades of service

Departing primary school teacher Wendy Haywood received a certificate from Barking and Dagenham Council Leader Cllr Darren Rodwell to congratulate her on over 40 years of service to Ripple School. Picture: Leanne Sanders Archant

A departing teacher from Barking’s Ripple Primary School has been presented with a certificate to commemorate 40 years of service.

Staff recently came together to bid a socially-distanced farewell to Wendy Haywood, who is retiring after four decades at the school.

Children in Wendy’s nursery and reception class prepared a card and talked about all the things they would miss about their teacher.

Staff also got in on the act, buying their long-serving colleague a new hat, a ceramic planter for the garden, an engraved vase and £200 worth of Homebase vouchers.

The hat enthusiast was also presented with a certificate by Barking and Dagenham Council Leader Cllr Darren Rodwell to recognise her huge contribution to education in the borough.

A delighted Wendy will now head into retirement, with plenty of time to spend in her beloved garden.