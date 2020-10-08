Retiring teacher from Ripple Primary School recognised for four decades of service
PUBLISHED: 15:00 08 October 2020
Archant
A departing teacher from Barking’s Ripple Primary School has been presented with a certificate to commemorate 40 years of service.
Staff recently came together to bid a socially-distanced farewell to Wendy Haywood, who is retiring after four decades at the school.
You may also want to watch:
Children in Wendy’s nursery and reception class prepared a card and talked about all the things they would miss about their teacher.
Staff also got in on the act, buying their long-serving colleague a new hat, a ceramic planter for the garden, an engraved vase and £200 worth of Homebase vouchers.
The hat enthusiast was also presented with a certificate by Barking and Dagenham Council Leader Cllr Darren Rodwell to recognise her huge contribution to education in the borough.
A delighted Wendy will now head into retirement, with plenty of time to spend in her beloved garden.
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Barking and Dagenham Post. Click the link in the orange box above for details.