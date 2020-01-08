Search

Advanced search

Barking and Dagenham Council announces four percent council tax hike

PUBLISHED: 12:00 08 January 2020

Council tax payers face a four percent hike. Picture: Ken Mears

Council tax payers face a four percent hike. Picture: Ken Mears

Archant

The council has announced plans to increase council tax by four percent.

Dominic Twomey. Picture: LBBDDominic Twomey. Picture: LBBD

Barking and Dagenham is proposing to increase the tax by 3.99pc, half of which will be ringfenced to pay for adult social care. This would mean paying an extra 94p per week for the average band D property.

The local authority made the announcement on Tuesday, January 7, urging people to take part in its 2020/21 budget proposals.

Cllr Dominic Twomey, deputy leader and cabinet chief for finance, said: "Our borough has faced huge cuts, but we won't allow this to stop us doing all we can to provide good services for residents - that's why we're not making any cuts to services in this budget.

"We have increasing demands on our care services for vulnerable children and adults. It's important we safeguard these essential services."

According to the council, every year, £7 in every £10 of its budget is spent caring for the most vulnerable with it costing more than £60,000 a year to keep one child in care for a year.

You may also want to watch:

Cllr Twomey said: "Our residents are at the heart of every decision we make and, to protect services, we've transformed the way the council is run, delivering huge savings.

"And we're working much more commercially to secure investment opportunities that help boost money coming into the council and the area. This means that despite the cuts, we're still investing where we can - in things like our new Youth Zone, and affordable housing."

He added that the government's recently issued funding settlement for 2020/21 does not meet the borough's needs.

"We will continue to do everything we can to protect and support our most vulnerable residents while delivering the services we know matter to people like better bin collections and highways repairs," Cllr Twomey said.

A council spokesman added: "Government funding for Barking and Dagenham has been slashed by more than 50 percent over the years, forcing the authority to find savings of about £162million."

To have your say on the proposals visit oneboroughvoice.lbbd.gov.uk/budget-consulation-2020-2021

Or head to Barking Learning Centre on January 22 from 5.30pm-6.30pm.

The consultation is due to close on February 6.

Most Read

Government gives £15,000 to Barking, Havering and Redbridge to crack down on criminal landlords

Barking, Havering and Redbridge have been given £15,000 for a

Life sentence for Orpington robber who murdered Dagenham man lured by ‘honey trap’

Kevin Lusala was found guilty of murder. Picture: Met Police

Dagenham great-grandmother recognised in New Year’s Honours for services to community

Evelyn Karstadt has been recognised with a BEM in the New Year's Honours. Picture: Jon King

Animal lovers appeal for donations to help rescue more pets in Havering, Barking and Dagenham

Top: Bichon Frise, Scruffy, and Staffie, Poppy, after being rescued by Scruffy's Angels volunteers. Bottom: Popeye before and after treatment following her rescue. Pictures: Scruffy's Angels

Brown didn’t apply for managerial vacancy ‘out of loyalty to Taylor’

New Dagenham manager Daryl McMahon (C) speaks to Terry Harris (L) and Jody Brown at half-time during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Torquay United, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 4th January 2020

Most Read

Government gives £15,000 to Barking, Havering and Redbridge to crack down on criminal landlords

Barking, Havering and Redbridge have been given £15,000 for a

Life sentence for Orpington robber who murdered Dagenham man lured by ‘honey trap’

Kevin Lusala was found guilty of murder. Picture: Met Police

Dagenham great-grandmother recognised in New Year’s Honours for services to community

Evelyn Karstadt has been recognised with a BEM in the New Year's Honours. Picture: Jon King

Animal lovers appeal for donations to help rescue more pets in Havering, Barking and Dagenham

Top: Bichon Frise, Scruffy, and Staffie, Poppy, after being rescued by Scruffy's Angels volunteers. Bottom: Popeye before and after treatment following her rescue. Pictures: Scruffy's Angels

Brown didn’t apply for managerial vacancy ‘out of loyalty to Taylor’

New Dagenham manager Daryl McMahon (C) speaks to Terry Harris (L) and Jody Brown at half-time during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Torquay United, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 4th January 2020

Latest from the Barking and Dagenham Post

Brown hopes he made an impression during caretaker stint at Daggers

New Dagenham manager Daryl McMahon (C) speaks to Terry Harris (L) and Jody Brown at half-time during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Torquay United, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 4th January 2020

Barking crash out of Velocity Trophy with Cheshunt defeat

Johnny Ashman on the ball for Barking (pic Terry Gilbert)

Barking and Dagenham Council announces four percent council tax hike

Council tax payers face a four percent hike. Picture: Ken Mears

Five-year contract awarded to run Urgent Treatment Centres in Goodmayes, Barking, Romford and Harold Wood

PELC's chief executive Brian Jones. Picture: PELC

Jody Brown feels he gained plenty of experience at Daggers

Jody Brown and Terry Harris look on (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists