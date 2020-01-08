Barking and Dagenham Council announces four percent council tax hike

Council tax payers face a four percent hike. Picture: Ken Mears Archant

The council has announced plans to increase council tax by four percent.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Dominic Twomey. Picture: LBBD Dominic Twomey. Picture: LBBD

Barking and Dagenham is proposing to increase the tax by 3.99pc, half of which will be ringfenced to pay for adult social care. This would mean paying an extra 94p per week for the average band D property.

The local authority made the announcement on Tuesday, January 7, urging people to take part in its 2020/21 budget proposals.

Cllr Dominic Twomey, deputy leader and cabinet chief for finance, said: "Our borough has faced huge cuts, but we won't allow this to stop us doing all we can to provide good services for residents - that's why we're not making any cuts to services in this budget.

"We have increasing demands on our care services for vulnerable children and adults. It's important we safeguard these essential services."

According to the council, every year, £7 in every £10 of its budget is spent caring for the most vulnerable with it costing more than £60,000 a year to keep one child in care for a year.

You may also want to watch:

Cllr Twomey said: "Our residents are at the heart of every decision we make and, to protect services, we've transformed the way the council is run, delivering huge savings.

"And we're working much more commercially to secure investment opportunities that help boost money coming into the council and the area. This means that despite the cuts, we're still investing where we can - in things like our new Youth Zone, and affordable housing."

He added that the government's recently issued funding settlement for 2020/21 does not meet the borough's needs.

"We will continue to do everything we can to protect and support our most vulnerable residents while delivering the services we know matter to people like better bin collections and highways repairs," Cllr Twomey said.

A council spokesman added: "Government funding for Barking and Dagenham has been slashed by more than 50 percent over the years, forcing the authority to find savings of about £162million."

To have your say on the proposals visit oneboroughvoice.lbbd.gov.uk/budget-consulation-2020-2021

Or head to Barking Learning Centre on January 22 from 5.30pm-6.30pm.

The consultation is due to close on February 6.