Authority reminds people on universal credit to apply for help paying council tax

PUBLISHED: 15:23 10 July 2019 | UPDATED: 15:59 10 July 2019

Barking Town Hall

Barking Town Hall

Archant

A reminder has been issued for people claiming universal credit that they need to apply for council tax support.

Barking and Dagenham Council is telling anyone on the benefit they need to apply separately for help.

Cllr Sade Bright, cabinet member for employment, skills and aspiration, said: "It is important residents check if they are eligible for this help and, and if they are, put in their application.

"We are committed to making sure no one is left behind and this is another example of the council doing all it can to ensure our residents do not fall into arrears and are able to claim every help and support they are entitled to."

People now receiving universal credit or soon to do so will have to apply to the council to prevent them getting into debt and having to pay extra costs.

Residents can get support if they are on benefits, work part-time or full-time on a low income.

To find out how to claim or find out if you are eligible visit the council's website at lbbd.gov.uk/claim-council-tax-support

Authority reminds people on universal credit to apply for help paying council tax

Barking Town Hall
