Survey asks women where they feel unsafe in Barking and Dagenham

Published: 10:30 AM April 16, 2021

The death of Sarah Everard, who went missing in south London in March, prompted wide discussions about women's safety. - Credit: MPS

Women in Barking and Dagenham are being encouraged to share their experiences to help the town hall improve public safety.

An online survey is asking people - particularly women - where they feel unsafe in the borough, with participants able to drop a pin on a map to mark locations or submit anonymous answer forms.

People can also share ideas about how to be “a better ally”.

The results will help the council’s community safety partnership board decide what needs to be done to improve safety for all residents.

Last month, a survey by the Post found 77 per cent of Barking and Dagenham women often or usually feel unsafe.

Cabinet member for enforcement and community safety Cllr Margaret Mullane said: “Ensuring residents feel safe while walking around their streets comes second to none, so that’s why it is extremely important for us to understand where people feel unsafe.”

Visit oneboroughvoice.lbbd.gov.uk/women-s-safety to take part.