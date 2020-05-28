‘Be vigilant’: Barking and Dagenham Council urges people to beware Covid-19 scammers

The council has warned people to be on the alert with scammers trying to exploit people during the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: Ken Mears Archant

A warning about coronavirus crooks has been issued by the council.

Councillor Margaret Mullane is the cabinet member for enforcement and community safety. Pic: Andreas Grieger Councillor Margaret Mullane is the cabinet member for enforcement and community safety. Pic: Andreas Grieger

Barking and Dagenham has warned the public to beware scammers targeting “vulnerable” people as well as businesses via text messages, emails, phone calls and social media.

Cllr Margaret Mullane, cabinet member for enforcement and community safety, said: “The current situation is difficult enough, but shameless scammers are still looking for opportunities to take advantage. Already vulnerable residents are particularly at risk.

“I want to encourage everyone to be vigilant with who they’re dealing with, and to look out for friends, family and neighbours who might be targeted. If you have any concerns at all please report it.”

Scams identified by Trading Standards London include fake grant application letters, social distancing fine alerts via text, bogus offers of personal protective kit and fake Covid-19 tests

The local authority is advising people not to deal with cold callers at all, not to respond to unsolicited emails, to look after the elderly and disabled on top of reporting all frauds to Action Fraud on 0300 123 2040.

To report doorstep or telephone cold callers phone 0808 223 1133. In urgent cases call the police on 999.

To report concerns about fake products or false claims made about products, contact Trading Standards via the Citizens Advice consumer service helpline on 0808 223 1133.

To speak to the council’s Trading Standards team email tradingstandards@lbdd.gov.uk