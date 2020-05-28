Search

‘Be vigilant’: Barking and Dagenham Council urges people to beware Covid-19 scammers

PUBLISHED: 14:00 28 May 2020

The council has warned people to be on the alert with scammers trying to exploit people during the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: Ken Mears

The council has warned people to be on the alert with scammers trying to exploit people during the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: Ken Mears

Archant

A warning about coronavirus crooks has been issued by the council.

Councillor Margaret Mullane is the cabinet member for enforcement and community safety. Pic: Andreas GriegerCouncillor Margaret Mullane is the cabinet member for enforcement and community safety. Pic: Andreas Grieger

Barking and Dagenham has warned the public to beware scammers targeting “vulnerable” people as well as businesses via text messages, emails, phone calls and social media.

Cllr Margaret Mullane, cabinet member for enforcement and community safety, said: “The current situation is difficult enough, but shameless scammers are still looking for opportunities to take advantage. Already vulnerable residents are particularly at risk.

“I want to encourage everyone to be vigilant with who they’re dealing with, and to look out for friends, family and neighbours who might be targeted. If you have any concerns at all please report it.”

You may also want to watch:

Scams identified by Trading Standards London include fake grant application letters, social distancing fine alerts via text, bogus offers of personal protective kit and fake Covid-19 tests

The local authority is advising people not to deal with cold callers at all, not to respond to unsolicited emails, to look after the elderly and disabled on top of reporting all frauds to Action Fraud on 0300 123 2040.

To report doorstep or telephone cold callers phone 0808 223 1133. In urgent cases call the police on 999.

To report concerns about fake products or false claims made about products, contact Trading Standards via the Citizens Advice consumer service helpline on 0808 223 1133.

To speak to the council’s Trading Standards team email tradingstandards@lbdd.gov.uk

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Man found with stab wounds in Dagenham

Langley Crescent, Dagenham. Picture: Google Maps

Bus fares reintroduced in London from Saturday

Bus passengers will have to start paying fares again from tomorrow. Picture: Yui Mok/PA

Dagenham woman fundraising to restore playground in her dad’s honour after Covid-19 death

The late Steven Forrester with baby daughter Amy, now 19, who is fundraising to restore a playground at Parsloes Park in his memory. Picture: Amy Forrester

Dagenham Leo is “alive and well” says council

A picture of what is believed to be Leo

Dagenham man, 26, charged with murder of barbershop worker Grineo Daka from Stratford

Grineo Daka worked at Celebrity Barbers in Romford Road. Picture: Jon King

