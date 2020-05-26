Search

£100k Covid-19 fund opens for applications from people responding to need in Barking and Dagenham

PUBLISHED: 17:00 26 May 2020

Saima Ashraf said: Our community always comes together at such difficult times." Picture: LBBD

Andreas Grieger PHOTOGRAPHER

A £100,000 rapid response fund to help people making a difference during the coronavirus pandemic has opened for applications.

The fund provided by the Lankelly Chase Foundation aims to support individuals, voluntary and community groups who are responding to a need during the crisis.

With grants from £100 to £5,000, it is designed to help individuals and groups develop their ideas, connect with others, and make a lasting difference in their community.

Barking and Dagenham Giving is also looking to recruit 15 members of the community to help assess proposals and distribute the grants.

Cllr Saima Ashraf said: “Our community always comes together at such difficult times. I am seeing local organisations and individuals working hard to help those who need help and support most, they have been an essential part of the frontline response to the pandemic.

“I would like to thank the Lankelly Chase Foundation for making this fund available to our borough - I know this will make a big difference.”

Apply at bdgiving.org.uk/covid-19-rapid-response-fund/

Applications will close at 5pm on July 31 or once all the fund has been spent.

