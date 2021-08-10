How many businesses were sanctioned or closed for breaking Covid rules?

Published: 10:30 AM August 10, 2021

Barking and Dagenham Council handed out almost 50 prohibition notices to businesses and ordered ten to close for breaking Covid-19 rules during the pandemic.

Since the start of the first lockdown in March last year, council enforcement officers worked with businesses and gave advice to ensure government guidance was being followed.

The town hall says enforcement action taken against businesses that continued to break the rules has included 21 fixed penalty notices, 47 prohibition orders and 10 direction orders to close for a set period of time.

A prohibition notice is, effectively, a written warning that action needs to be taken and is given after a business has failed to comply with earlier advice.

Three businesses were also handed £10,000 fines by police through joint work with the council.

Councillor Margaret Mullane, cabinet member for enforcement and community safety, said: “Unfortunately, some people and businesses have broken the rules and our enforcement teams have had to take action.

“They have been on the front line and done an incredible job, so I would just like to say a massive thank you for keeping us all safe.”