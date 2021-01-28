Virtual club for deaf people in Barking and Dagenham launched

Published: 7:00 AM January 28, 2021

Empowering Deaf Society members at one of their regular meetings, before the pandemic. - Credit: Archant

Deaf people in the borough can stay connected during lockdown by joining a virtual social club.

Empowering Deaf Society (EDS) is running the Barking and Dagenham Deaf Club over Zoom throughout February and March.

The free online meetings will take place every two weeks on Mondays at 7pm, starting February 1.

EDS founder and director Mangai Sutharsan said: “The deaf community need as much support as they can get during this pandemic.

"It is a real struggle for them to remain positive. Many are vulnerable and often isolated."

You may also want to watch:

The Ilford charity offers a wide range of services for the deaf community including employment support, one to one support, events, courses and workshops.

These are all currently being delivered remotely, with a particular focus on Barking and Dagenham.

Contact EDS by text or WhatsApp on 07305 063 411 or by email at events@empoweringdeafsociety.org.uk to find out more.