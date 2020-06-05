Coronavirus: Figures reveal increase in deaths in Barking and Dagenham since start of pandemic

Deaths in Barking and Dagenahm rose by 47 per cent in a 10 week period during the coronavirus crisis compared to the 10 weeks preceding it, figures have revealed.

Data released by the Office of National Statistics showed that there were 286 deaths reported in the first 10 weeks of 2020 - up to March 6 - and 421 in the second 10 - up to May 15.

The first reported death in the UK of a patient with Covid-19 was on March 5.

Barking and Dagenham also recorded a rise in care home deaths - up 146pc from 41 deaths in the first 10 weeks of the year to 101 deaths in the second 10 weeks.

Deaths in hospitals were up 47pc, from 150 to 220, while those at home rose by 8pc, from 78 to 84.

The figures do not reveal how many of the deaths in the second 10 weeks of the year were of patients with a Covid-19 diagnosis.