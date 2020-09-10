Search

Advanced search

‘They truly are the heroes of today’: Barking and Dagenham salutes emergency services on 999 Day

PUBLISHED: 10:00 11 September 2020

Barking and Dagenham's mayor, Cllr Peter Chand, speaking on Emergency Services Day. Picture: LBBD

Barking and Dagenham's mayor, Cllr Peter Chand, speaking on Emergency Services Day. Picture: LBBD

Archant

The town hall has paid tribute to members of the emergency services.

Cllr Chand said: “Cllr Chand said: “"This year, more than ever, we’ve all seen first-hand, just how important all our emergency services have worked to keep us healthy and safe." Picture: LBBD

Barking and Dagenham Council saluted police, fire and NHS workers and volunteers by marking Emergency Services Day with a flag raising ceremony outside Barking Town Hall on Wednesday, September 9.

His Worshipful, the Mayor of Barking and Dagenham, Cllr Peter Chand, said: “This year, more than ever, we’ve all seen first-hand, just how important all our emergency services have worked to keep us healthy and safe.

You may also want to watch:

“The last few months have been really tough for every single one of us, but throughout, our emergency services have been a shining light for us all.

“They truly are the heroes of today and we owe them a huge thank you.”

The government backed national day is a chance for people to show their support for the emergency services.

It is also aimed at promoting the work 999 personnel do.

Find out more about Emergency Services Day by visiting 999day.org.uk

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Barking and Dagenham Post. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Barking and Dagenham is ‘close to the trigger point’ as a place to watch for rising Covid-19 cases, meeting hears

Barking and Dagenham has seen 57 to 60 positive cases of coronavirus in the two weeks up to September 7. Picture: Luke Acton.

£5k fund set up so Becontree mum with months to live can make special memories with her family

Stacie with sons, Joel, 16, and 18-month-old Hunter. Picture: Stacie Thomas

Former Barking community centre’s £1.2m makeover includes glitter ball, flagpole and theatre made of straw

A long view of the centre's redesign. Picture: Studio 3 Arts

Views sought on plans for Barking industrial estate workspace hub

Views are being sought on a proposed new workspace hub which could be built in Barking. Picture: Be First

‘It’s such a loss for all of us’: Bid to raise £3k to cover funeral costs of girl from Dagenham who dreamed of competing in Paralympics

Lora Milenkova. Picture: Family of Lora Milenkova

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Barking and Dagenham is ‘close to the trigger point’ as a place to watch for rising Covid-19 cases, meeting hears

Barking and Dagenham has seen 57 to 60 positive cases of coronavirus in the two weeks up to September 7. Picture: Luke Acton.

£5k fund set up so Becontree mum with months to live can make special memories with her family

Stacie with sons, Joel, 16, and 18-month-old Hunter. Picture: Stacie Thomas

Former Barking community centre’s £1.2m makeover includes glitter ball, flagpole and theatre made of straw

A long view of the centre's redesign. Picture: Studio 3 Arts

Views sought on plans for Barking industrial estate workspace hub

Views are being sought on a proposed new workspace hub which could be built in Barking. Picture: Be First

‘It’s such a loss for all of us’: Bid to raise £3k to cover funeral costs of girl from Dagenham who dreamed of competing in Paralympics

Lora Milenkova. Picture: Family of Lora Milenkova

Latest from the Barking and Dagenham Post

Barking captain Shafiq keen to hand youngsters a chance at Chingford in season finale

Newham CC vs Barking CC (batting), Essex Cricket League Cricket at Flanders Playing Fields on 18th July 2020

Barking and Dagenham Council issues warning over council tax scam

Scammers have sent out letters offering a council tax refund. Picture: LBBD

‘They truly are the heroes of today’: Barking and Dagenham salutes emergency services on 999 Day

Barking and Dagenham's mayor, Cllr Peter Chand, speaking on Emergency Services Day. Picture: LBBD

Police appeal for help after teenager goes missing from Barking

Police are concerned for the safety of Sabah, 16, who has gone missing from Barking. Picture: MPS

Poundstretcher is closing down its Dagenham store

Farmfoods is to take over Poundstretcher's unit at Merrielands Retail Park. Picture: Google