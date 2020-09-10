‘They truly are the heroes of today’: Barking and Dagenham salutes emergency services on 999 Day

Barking and Dagenham's mayor, Cllr Peter Chand, speaking on Emergency Services Day. Picture: LBBD Archant

The town hall has paid tribute to members of the emergency services.

Cllr Chand said: ""This year, more than ever, we've all seen first-hand, just how important all our emergency services have worked to keep us healthy and safe." Picture: LBBD

Barking and Dagenham Council saluted police, fire and NHS workers and volunteers by marking Emergency Services Day with a flag raising ceremony outside Barking Town Hall on Wednesday, September 9.

His Worshipful, the Mayor of Barking and Dagenham, Cllr Peter Chand, said: “This year, more than ever, we’ve all seen first-hand, just how important all our emergency services have worked to keep us healthy and safe.

“The last few months have been really tough for every single one of us, but throughout, our emergency services have been a shining light for us all.

“They truly are the heroes of today and we owe them a huge thank you.”

The government backed national day is a chance for people to show their support for the emergency services.

It is also aimed at promoting the work 999 personnel do.

Find out more about Emergency Services Day by visiting 999day.org.uk