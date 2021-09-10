Families speak out about struggling with rising living costs in borough

Published: 10:29 PM September 10, 2021

Barking and Dagenham families are feeling the squeeze of rising living costs. - Credit: PA Wire/PA Images

Families in Barking and Dagenham, one of London's most deprived boroughs, have spoken of their struggles with rising living costs.

The borough is one of the top 10 most deprived areas in the UK, according to London Councils, but has seen the cost of council tax, bills and shopping rise consistently in recent years.

Barking and Dagenham is the second most impoverished borough in London in terms of income deprivation, according to a report by the Centre for London.

However, official government statistics reveal Barking and Dagenham’s average annual council tax is £1,713 - almost £300 more than neighbouring boroughs Newham and Tower Hamlets, where the average is £1,467 and £1,477 respectively.

Residents have reported that council tax is just one of several costs to have steadily increased in recent years.

You may also want to watch:

Harriet Yeboah, who lives in the borough, said: “It’s pretty expensive in Barking and Dagenham – compared to central London, it’s different.

“Recently it’s been high – costs are going up.”

Central London has some of the cheapest council tax in the whole of the UK – Westminster is the country's cheapest local authority with an average of £828 a month.

Barking resident Lucia Foster added: “Every year they put up the rent, house prices have gone up.

“Gas has gone too high, electricity has gone too high.

“I don’t think [prices] are stable – if you ask me how much petrol costs I couldn’t tell you, because it changes all the time.”

Barking and Dagenham house prices increased by 6.8 per cent in the last year, although they remain the cheapest asking prices in London at £319,220.

This is notably lower than the London average of £510,299.

Shannon Peters has lived with her family in Barking for just over a year.

She said in that time, she has already noticed a rise in living costs and has concerns over the difficulty of parking in her area.

“It’s our first year living here but our bills have gone up," she said.

"Everything – bills, service charge, council tax.

“Shop prices have definitely gone up as well.”

MPs this week voted to raise National Insurance by 1.25 percentage points to fund a new health and social care levy.

The Local Democracy Reporting Service contacted Barking and Dagenham Council for comment.