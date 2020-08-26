Search

‘We’re in, are you?’: Barking and Dagenham businesses urged to register interest in supplying film studios

PUBLISHED: 07:00 27 August 2020

An artist's impression showing what part of the film studio might look like. Picture: Andy Marshall

An artist's impression showing what part of the film studio might look like. Picture: Andy Marshall

ANDY MARSHALL

Businesses are being encouraged to register an interest in supplying the movie and TV industry ahead of a film studio’s opening.

Council leader Darren Rodwell standing on the industrial site where the studios will be built. Picture: Be FirstCouncil leader Darren Rodwell standing on the industrial site where the studios will be built. Picture: Be First

Barking and Dagenham Council wants to hear from firms in the borough which are interested in doing business with the new Dagenham film studios.

Town hall leader, Cllr Darren Rodwell, said: “We’re gearing up for exciting change when it comes to the film and TV industry in our borough - building on the already existing strong film roots we’ve nurtured over the years through Film LBBD.”

Film LBBD helps film crews shoot in locations across the borough. Among others projects, scenes from the 2016 movie Doctor Strange, starring Benedict Cumberbatch, were filmed at The Science Park with its support.

Cllr Rodwell said: “It’s estimated over 1,200 jobs and opportunities will be made available through the film studios and we want to make sure our local people and businesses benefit from them.

A computer generated image of the Dagenham film studio. Picture: Be FirstA computer generated image of the Dagenham film studio. Picture: Be First

“I’d urge any business that’s interested in being part of the supply chain to register with us on the council website.

“We know there are many local businesses with an established relationship with the film and TV industry and our message to other local businesses is – we’re in, are you?”

Firms already working with the industry include Londoneast-uk based Borthwick Casting, which casts children for film and TV.

Social enterprise, J-GO Media – based at the same business park in Yew Tree Avenue – Sew it in London and Clarkson Catering, also work within the film and TV industry.

The local authority is urging more Barking and Dagenham businesses to come forward with the promise of benefitting from the opportunities the studios are expected to bring.

The £110million proposals for six sound stages, workshops for set building, post-production offices and hair and make-up spaces on the 22-acre former Sanofi pharmaceutical factory site were approved by the council in July.

The plan received a £5m boost from a government pot of money aimed at creating jobs and helping the country’s economic recovery following the coronavirus pandemic.

Businesses from the borough which are interested in providing goods and services to the studios as they develop, can sign up to the council’s suppliers list for the latest news on the studios and future opportunities.

Go to lbbd.gov.uk/supply-film-industry

