Town Hall raises India and Pakistan flags to mark 74th anniversary of independence

PUBLISHED: 17:41 18 August 2020 | UPDATED: 17:41 18 August 2020

Barking and Dagenham has celebrated India and Pakistan's independence days with flag raisings at the town hall. Picture: LBBD

Barking and Dagenham has celebrated India and Pakistan's independence days with flag raisings at the town hall. Picture: LBBD

Flags have been raised at the town hall to mark the 74th anniversaries of India and Pakistan’s independence.

The town hall has marked Indian independence day by raising the countries flag outside the council's Barking base. Picture: LBBDThe town hall has marked Indian independence day by raising the countries flag outside the council's Barking base. Picture: LBBD

The Pakistani and Indian flags were flown over the weekend outside Barking Town Hall. They were raised to mark the two countries’ independence days on Friday, August 14.

Cllr Darren Rodwell said the council was very proud of the Pakistani and Indian communities, as it is “of every group in our proudly diverse borough”.

“Even though we missed out on the amazing energy and event that we would normally have, it is important to mark this event in our borough calendar,” Cllr Rodwell said.

Cllr Lynda Rice, cabinet member for equalities and diversity, said: “Barking and Dagenham is a unique borough – a wonderfully diverse place, and it is fantastic that even considering the current circumstances, we can still celebrate the anniversary of such a significant moment in world history.”

Nearly one in 20 of the borough’s people identify as being from a Pakistani background, according to statistics from the 2011 census.

