Yellow weather warning as more heavy rain forecast in Barking and Dagenham
PUBLISHED: 15:00 17 August 2020 | UPDATED: 15:30 17 August 2020
Archant
The Met Office has issued a yellow warning of heavy showers and thunderstorms which may lead to flooding.
It follows flash floods in parts of Barking and Dagenham on Sunday, August 16, following downpours with reports of roads around the Pipe Major pub being submerged.
Shoppers in the Sainsbury’s supermarket in High Road, Chadwell Heath also saw water flowing down the aisles yesterday as the rain came down.
A Sainsbury’s spokesperson said: “Our Chadwell Heath store was temporarily closed on Sunday afternoon and reopened as usual the next morning. We’re sorry for any inconvenience this may have caused.”
From about 4pm today (August 17) there is a more than 70 per cent chance of rain in Greater London.
The Met Office has warned that sudden flooding could lead to “difficult” driving conditions and flooding of homes and businesses happening “quite quickly”.
Barking and Dagenham Council leader Darren Rodwell shared a statement on social media on Sunday from the town hall’s emergency response team.
It read: “The councils emergency response teams were out from yesterday afternoon through to the early hours of this morning, dealing with any flood situation that occurred.
“They dealt with a number of requests for help but no requests from the Fire Brigade for assistance in B&D.
“Be reassured we will have teams on today and tomorrow (August 17) as flash flooding is still high risk based on the weather forecast for the next 48 hours.”
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Barking and Dagenham Post. Click the link in the orange box above for details.