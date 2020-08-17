Search

Yellow weather warning as more heavy rain forecast in Barking and Dagenham

PUBLISHED: 15:00 17 August 2020 | UPDATED: 15:30 17 August 2020

Roads around the Pipe Major were flooded as heavy rain struck the borough on Sunday (August 16). Picture: Paul Marks

The Met Office has issued a yellow warning of heavy showers and thunderstorms which may lead to flooding.

A driver makes their way through a flooded road in Dagenham. The Met Office has warned there is a further risk of flooding today (August 17). Picture: Paul MarksA driver makes their way through a flooded road in Dagenham. The Met Office has warned there is a further risk of flooding today (August 17). Picture: Paul Marks

It follows flash floods in parts of Barking and Dagenham on Sunday, August 16, following downpours with reports of roads around the Pipe Major pub being submerged.

Shoppers in the Sainsbury’s supermarket in High Road, Chadwell Heath also saw water flowing down the aisles yesterday as the rain came down.

Shoppers in Sainsbury's in Chadwell Heath were faced with flooded aisles yesterday (August 16). Picture: Richard BrockShoppers in Sainsbury's in Chadwell Heath were faced with flooded aisles yesterday (August 16). Picture: Richard Brock

A Sainsbury’s spokesperson said: “Our Chadwell Heath store was temporarily closed on Sunday afternoon and reopened as usual the next morning. We’re sorry for any inconvenience this may have caused.”

From about 4pm today (August 17) there is a more than 70 per cent chance of rain in Greater London.

The Sainsbury's store was hit by heavy rains which lashed Barking and Dagenham on Sunday, August 16. Picture: Richard BrockThe Sainsbury's store was hit by heavy rains which lashed Barking and Dagenham on Sunday, August 16. Picture: Richard Brock

The Met Office has warned that sudden flooding could lead to “difficult” driving conditions and flooding of homes and businesses happening “quite quickly”.

Barking and Dagenham Council leader Darren Rodwell shared a statement on social media on Sunday from the town hall’s emergency response team.

Flooding created a temporary lake in Parsloes Park today (August 17). Picture: Alex ClarkFlooding created a temporary lake in Parsloes Park today (August 17). Picture: Alex Clark

It read: “The councils emergency response teams were out from yesterday afternoon through to the early hours of this morning, dealing with any flood situation that occurred.

“They dealt with a number of requests for help but no requests from the Fire Brigade for assistance in B&D.

“Be reassured we will have teams on today and tomorrow (August 17) as flash flooding is still high risk based on the weather forecast for the next 48 hours.”

