Crackdown on flytipping after lockdown leads to grime crime wave in Barking and Dagenham

PUBLISHED: 07:00 23 July 2020

The council is cracking down on grime crime. Picture: Ellie Hoskins

The council is cracking down on grime crime. Picture: Ellie Hoskins

A crackdown on flytipping has been launched which includes asking people committing grime crime if they are “tossers”.

Cllr Margaret Mullane, the council's cabinet member for enforcement and community safety. Picture: Andreas GriegerCllr Margaret Mullane, the council's cabinet member for enforcement and community safety. Picture: Andreas Grieger

Barking and Dagenham Council’s push back includes the relaunching of its Wall of Shame series which aims to expose via social media people caught dumping rubbish.

Neighbours will start to see signs at hotspots with cameras telling people they are being watched and their faces shown on the Wall of Shame.

A second type of sign will question why culprits are discarding trash, asking if it’s because they are too lazy to use a bin, don’t care about the area, think other people should clear up after them or if they are just a “tosser”.

Hotspots have been identified by council enforcement officers and the street cleaners based on flytipping and report numbers.

Cllr Margaret Mullane, cabinet member for enforcement, said: “We do not stand for people littering and fly-tipping their rubbish.

“We’re determined to beat them, and we will do everything in our powers to do exactly that.”

To report a flytipper email grimecrime@lbbd.gov.uk

Visit lbbd.gov.uk/report-fly-tipping to report illegal dumping.

Flytippers can be fined £400.

