Barking and Dagenham needs more foster carers to 'make a difference to a child's life'

Published: 10:28 AM May 10, 2021

Barking and Dagenham Council has appealed for people to consider becoming foster carers. - Credit: PA/Dominic Lipinski

Barking and Dagenham Council is urging anyone who wants to make a difference to a child's life to consider fostering.

The authority wants to sign up more people who can care for a child by becoming a foster carer.

Cllr Maureen Worby, cabinet member for social care and health integration, said: "Every child deserves a safe and loving home.

"We have some wonderful, dedicated foster carers, but the truth is we need more people who want to make a difference to a child’s life.

"We know it is a huge commitment, but your decision to help can really change a young person’s future."

The local authority is seeking foster carers to work with groups of siblings, teenagers, parent and child placements as well as unaccompanied children.

It also needs foster carers to work with children remanded in the borough's care.

Anyone over the age of 21 with their own property or tenancy and a spare bedroom can apply.

Successful applicants receive training, support from a social worker and financial help.

The council requires one full-time carer who can remain available to meet the needs of the fostered child or children.

Barking and Dagenham's drive coincides with charity The Fostering Network’s foster care fortnight which runs from May 10-23.

Alala, who has fostered in the borough for nearly 15 years, said: "My husband and I had planned to have children of our own but things didn’t work out, so our journey into foster care began when we saw a leaflet about being able to help a child.

"It has been challenging but when you see the child settled into their new home and watch them grow into the person they become, all as a result of your help, that is when fostering becomes really rewarding.

"I am delighted to have been able to help transform the lives of a number of young people."

A former foster child, who asked not to be named, said: "Foster carers are crucial because not only do these services protect vulnerable children, but they are also key in shaping future generations.

“I believe had I not received the care I did through the fostering system, life would have been extremely difficult for me.

"I can confidently say my foster carer did, in many ways, save my life."

For details visit lbbd.gov.uk/fostering or call 020 8227 5988.