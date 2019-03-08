Search

Grass fire warning in Barking and Dagenham as temperatures set to soar

PUBLISHED: 10:00 01 June 2019

Last year saw the largest grass fire in London's history take place when 200 firefighters spent four days tackling a blaze across the Wanstead flats. Picture: London Fire Brigade

Last year saw the largest grass fire in London's history take place when 200 firefighters spent four days tackling a blaze across the Wanstead flats. Picture: London Fire Brigade

London Fire Brigade

Firefighters are warning people to take care to avoid a repeat of last year's spate of grass fires in Barking and Dagenham.

Last year there were 104 grass fires in the borough, and 88 in 2017. This year, there have already been 24 grass fires.

London Fire Commissioner Dany Cotton called for a city-wide grassland barbecue ban during 2018's summer heatwave following a record number of grass fires in London and she said she's happy to be the 'barbecue Grinch' again this year.

She said: "We're not trying to spoil people's fun, but lives were put at risk during the heatwave last year by reckless and thoughtless behaviour.

"Grass fires are often avoidable and we just want people to use common sense when they are out enjoying the glorious weather we've been promised."

Firefighters are urging people not to barbecue in parks and public spaces, clear away their rubbish - particularly any bottles and broken glass which can magnify the sun and start a fire - and always dispose of smoking materials such as cigarettes and matches safely.

It's set to be a scorcher this weekend with temperatures up to 30 degrees.

Most Read

Boarding pass mix-up leaves students stranded at Stansted Airport

The students were left stranded at the airport. Picture: Tim Ockenden/PA

Councillor stripped of party membership over social media posts

Rocky Gill has represented the Longbridge ward in Barking since 2006. Picture: Archant

Police accused of failing to investigate arson and vandalism attacks at primary school

The wreckage of a bus-come learning space and library at Rush Green Primary School after an arson attack in January. Picture: Leigh-Ann Lange.

Travelodge set to create 20 jobs with opening of new hotel in Dagenham

Peter Gowers, CEO of Travelodge. Picture: TRAVELODGE

Good Samaritan from Romford rescues Devon teenager who was robbed in Barking

Linda Evans came to Melissa Watson's rescue. Picture: Luke Acton.

