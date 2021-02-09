Roses were red: Will you give hedge trimmings collections on Valentine's Day?

Published: 11:11 AM February 9, 2021 Updated: 2:00 PM February 9, 2021

People have until Valentine's Day to subscribe for green garden waste collections. - Credit: PA Archive/Press Association Images

A subscription to get hedge trimmings collected has been recommended as a Valentine's Day gift.

People have until Sunday, February 14 to sign up to be eligible for all 19 scheduled collections for Barking and Dagenham Council’s scheme which collects garden waste including flowers, weeds, grass cuttings and leaves.

Cllr Syed Ghani, cabinet member for public realm, said: "With Valentine’s Day drawing near, it makes it easy for residents to remember the cut-off date to sign up for all 2021 collections.

"If your loved one enjoys gardening, why not celebrate this special day by gifting them a green garden waste subscription, which will be really useful for the rest of the year.

"We can all do our bit to minimise our impact on the environment, including recycling our garden waste with this service."

You may also want to watch:

More than 3,400 people have signed up since December 15 to the £40, fortnightly service. Subscribers receive collections between March and December.

To sign-up visit lbbd.gov.uk/green-garden-waste-collections or email greengardenwaste@lbbd.gov.uk