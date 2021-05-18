News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Barking and Dagenham has the fewest pubs in London, study finds

Jon King

Published: 5:33 PM May 18, 2021   
White Horse pub being demolished

The White Horse is just one of the borough's demolished pubs. - Credit: Steve Poston

Barking and Dagenham has the fewest pubs in the capital, a study has found.

Thirsty punters can choose from just 15 watering holes in the borough, according to an analysis by credit broker Money.co.uk.

It crunched government numbers to reveal which boroughs had the most and least boozers in a bid to reveal where people are more likely to get a seat as indoor hospitality emerged from lockdown.

The analysis showed Westminster has the highest number in the capital with 430, which is almost 30 times as many as in Barking and Dagenham.

Neighbouring Newham has the second fewest at 45, which is the same as Sutton and Waltham Forest.

On the price of a pint, London ranked the highest at £5 while the same amount of money would buy two and a half pints in Telford, Shropshire, according to the study.

A Barking and Dagenham Council study from 2014 found only 28 pubs still serving in the borough, a drop of 40 per cent over the preceding 26 years.

Business
Barking and Dagenham News

