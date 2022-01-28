Barking and Dagenham marks Holocaust Memorial Day

Barking and Dagenham marked this year's Holocaust Memorial Day with a flag raising and online event.

Events took place across the country on January 27, when the commemorations take place each year.

The date marks the anniversary of the liberation of Nazi death camp Auschwitz-Birkenau.

The borough's civic, faith and political leaders took part in the online event, which included panellists council leader Darren Rodwell, Barking MP Dame Margaret Hodge and Rabbi Herschel Gluck OBE.

Deputy council leader Saima Ashraf said: "As a borough, it is so important that we remember the six million Jews who were murdered under Nazi persecution, and in genocides which followed in Cambodia, Rwanda, Bosnia and Darfur.

"There is no place for hate and division in Barking and Dagenham and this day is an opportunity for us all to come together in solidarity.”

This year's theme was One Day, urging people to put one day aside to remember and learn about past genocides in the hope one day there may be a future without genocide.



