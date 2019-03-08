Search

Have your say on plans to create 92 extra homes across two estates

PUBLISHED: 10:00 13 October 2019

Artist's impression of the Roxwell Road development. Picture: Be First

Artist's impression of the Roxwell Road development. Picture: Be First

Be First

What would you like to see included in the regeneration of two housing estates?

Artist's impression of the Oxlow Lane development. Picture: Be FirstArtist's impression of the Oxlow Lane development. Picture: Be First

Councillors have already decided to build new homes at the junction of Roxwell Road and Stebbing Way, Barking, and at the corner of Oxlow Lane and Rainham Road North, Dagenham, after discussions with those currently living there revealed the majority favoured a redevelopment of the site.

And now the plans - due to create 92 additional homes across the two sites - are set to be discussed at two drop-in sessions.

The session for the Roxwell Road development, which is set to see the number of homes rise from 17 to 60, is taking place on Thursday, October 17 at Thames View Community Hall.

The one for the Oxlow Lane site, set to go from 33 to 82 homes, is at Eastbrook Community Centre on Monday, October 21.

Both are due to run between 2.30pm and 7.30pm.

