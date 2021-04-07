Leisure centres in Barking and Dagenham set to reopen

Published: 3:00 PM April 7, 2021

Everyone Active has confirmed its leisure centres in Barking and Dagenham will reopen on April 12, as England moves to step 2 of the government's roadmap out of lockdown. - Credit: Everyone Active

Leisure centres in Barking and Dagenham are set to reopen after receiving the government’s confirmed further easing of lockdown restrictions.

Abbey Leisure Centre in Bobby Moore Way, Barking and Becontree Heath Leisure Centre in Althorne Way, Dagenham will reopen their doors on Monday, April 12.

The government has confirmed England will move to step two of its roadmap out of lockdown on that date, which allows indoor leisure centres, non-essential retail, personal care premises and outdoor hospitality to open again.

However, people can only visit indoor leisure centres and gyms on their own or with members of their household.

Everyone Active contract manager Hasan Romel said: “After being closed for three months, the latest step in the government’s roadmap is a positive move forward for the leisure industry and gives people of all ages the opportunity to resume activity and exercise in their leisure centre.

“Ensuring our colleagues and customers remain safe continues to be our number one priority and we have carefully considered the strict measurements to ensure we adhere to the guidance.

“We will be contacting all customers directly over the coming days regarding the centres reopening.”

Everyone Active, which manages the Abbey and Becontree Heath leisure centres in partnership with the council, has committed to meeting or exceeding government guidelines to prevent the spread of Covid-19 in its facilities.

The changes follow outdoor sports facilities reopening on March 29, including athletics at Jim Peters Stadium in Dagenham.

Deputy leader of the council and cabinet member for community leadership and engagement, Councillor Saima Ashraf, said: “We know it has been a very challenging time for many of our residents, but the opening of outdoor and leisure activities is a welcome development.

Cllr Saima Ashraf urged people to keep following Covid rules after restrictions ease on April 12. - Credit: Archant

“While we are aware of the physical and health benefits of exercise, it is still important to follow the rules to keep everyone safe and healthy.”

Some facilities at leisure centres may not be available upon reopening, in line with the government's roadmap guidance for each step.

Visit www.everyoneactive.com/covid-information/ for reopening details and the latest guidance.