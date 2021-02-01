Rainbow flag raised in Barking to mark LGBT+ history month

Published: 5:38 PM February 1, 2021

The rainbow flag flies outside Barking town hall for LGBT+ history month. This picture was taken during last year's event. - Credit: LBBD

A rainbow flag has been raised outside the town hall to mark the start of LGBT+ history month.

This year a series of online events have been organised by Barking based arts organisation Studio 3 Arts including poetry and a cabaret night.

Deputy leader of Barking and Dagenham Council, Cllr Saima Ashraf, is hosting a solidarity event and youth support group Flipside are due to hold a series of online meet ups.

Cllr Ashraf said: "We're very proud to be marking LGBT+ history month and to be flying the rainbow flag at the town hall throughout February.

"We continue to make progress in the fight for equality, but there is still much more we can do together. We will continue to do everything we can to make our borough a place where everyone feels comfortable to be themselves without fear of discrimination and hate.

You may also want to watch:

"Barking and Dagenham stands with the LGBT+ community."

For more details visit lbbd.gov.uk/lgbthistorymonth



