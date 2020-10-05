Search

Advanced search

Views sought on the future of Barking and Dagenham

PUBLISHED: 15:00 05 October 2020

Views are being sought on the future of Barking and Dagenham. Picture: Mike Brooke

Views are being sought on the future of Barking and Dagenham. Picture: Mike Brooke

Archant

Views are being sought on the future of the borough.

Cameron Geddes. Picture: LBBDCameron Geddes. Picture: LBBD

Households, businesses and developers in Barking and Dagenham are being asked to share their opinions in a public consultation on an emerging local plan.

The plan sets out the vision for the borough until 2037 and covers areas, including homes, jobs, climate change, and communities.

Cllr Cameron Geddes, cabinet member for regeneration and social housing, said: “Our borough is leading the way in London’s eastward expansion and this will bring huge amount of economic opportunities for people.

You may also want to watch:

“However, there are also big challenges we all face, such as climate change and a post-Covid world, which will affect the borough’s social, environmental and economic future.

“It’s why it’s so important that people get involved today to help shape a better tomorrow.”

The first round of public consultations were held from November to February.

This is the last opportunity for the public to have their say on how the borough should grow and develop.

A draft of the local plan is available to view on the council website and through the One Borough Voice webpage.

The consultation ends on November 29.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Barking and Dagenham Post. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the Barking and Dagenham Post

If you don’t take your chances you get punished insists West Ham boss Beard

West Ham Women's boss Matt Beard (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Barking boy, 15, charged after police officer stabbed

A female police officer was stabbed after she and a male colleague challenged two teenagers in Chapter Street, Westminster. Picture: Google

Views sought on the future of Barking and Dagenham

Views are being sought on the future of Barking and Dagenham. Picture: Mike Brooke

Police release description of suspect following alleged rape in Dagenham

Police have released a description of a man following an alleged rape in the Barnmead Road area of Dagenham. Picture: Google

Barking and Dagenham Council launches celebrity-backed campaign to dispel adoption myths

People are being encouraged to consider adoption. Picture: Gareth Fuller/PA