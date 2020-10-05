Views sought on the future of Barking and Dagenham
PUBLISHED: 15:00 05 October 2020
Views are being sought on the future of the borough.
Households, businesses and developers in Barking and Dagenham are being asked to share their opinions in a public consultation on an emerging local plan.
The plan sets out the vision for the borough until 2037 and covers areas, including homes, jobs, climate change, and communities.
Cllr Cameron Geddes, cabinet member for regeneration and social housing, said: “Our borough is leading the way in London’s eastward expansion and this will bring huge amount of economic opportunities for people.
“However, there are also big challenges we all face, such as climate change and a post-Covid world, which will affect the borough’s social, environmental and economic future.
“It’s why it’s so important that people get involved today to help shape a better tomorrow.”
The first round of public consultations were held from November to February.
This is the last opportunity for the public to have their say on how the borough should grow and develop.
A draft of the local plan is available to view on the council website and through the One Borough Voice webpage.
The consultation ends on November 29.
