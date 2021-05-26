Video
A look into Barking and Dagenham's Covid cases in weeks before lockdown
- Credit: PA
The UK locked down weeks after it should have, according to former government adviser Dominic Cummings.
Mr Cummings was speaking today (Wednesday, May 26) at an evidence session with House of Commons' health and science and technology select committees on the government’s handling of the Covid-19 pandemic.
In this session – which remains ongoing – the former adviser made a number of assertions, including a claim about lockdown: “I think it is clear that we obviously should have locked down essentially the first week of March at the latest.”
The Post has data on the number of cases recorded in the borough every seven days since March 1 last year.
The numbers show that in the week up until that date, there were 138 positive coronavirus cases recorded in Barking and Dagenham.
You may also want to watch:
Identically, in the seven days prior to March 23 - when lockdown was officially announced - 138 further people were recorded as having caught the virus.
The chart below shows how these numbers unfolded until the end of April 2020.
Most Read
- 1 Dagenham man convicted of murder over mistaken identity shooting
- 2 Man in 'critical condition' after fight in Dagenham
- 3 Dagenham and Islington men convicted in relation to 'brazen' snooker hall shooting of Stratford man
- 4 Community anger over hotel and pub plans in Barking
- 5 Barking market to expand over the summer in bid to boost high street
- 6 Barking school's support for deaf pupils receives national recognition
- 7 Woman unveils lifesaving equipment at Tube station in memory of late husband
- 8 Barking and Dagenham has the fewest pubs in London, study finds
- 9 Dagenham supermarket closed for allegedly 'breaking Covid rules 15 times'
- 10 Dagenham and Rainham MP slams government over expanded waste incinerator plan