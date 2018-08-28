Barking and Dagenham Lottery Christmas superdraw winners announced

Comfort Okolo, who won a Playstation 4 in the lottery. Picture: LBBD Archant

A group of Barking and Dagenham residents received a Christmas present they weren’t expecting.

The Barking and Dagenham Lottery Christmas superdraw winners were announced last week, with eight lucky people hitting the jackpot.

Among the prizes was a PlayStation 4, £250 Amazon vouchers, gym memberships, shopping vouchers and spa vouchers.

Karen Mercieca and Glenis Turner, from Dagenham, took home the gym membership and spa vouchers, while Louise Weavers and Joanna Tucker won a £300 shopping voucher each.

Ms Mercieca said: “I’m absolutely delighted to have won the voucher for a year’s gym membership.

“I wasn’t expecting to win anything, but now I can’t wait to get down to the gym and start working out. I think I might wait until after Christmas though.”

The prizes were donated by RNB Builders and Greentherm, alongside donations from Everyone Active and the Broadway Theatre. The money raised from tickets goes to 35 good causes across Barking and Dagenham, with £25,000 raised already.