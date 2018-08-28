Search

Advanced search

Join us for Digital Decoded

Barking and Dagenham Lottery Christmas superdraw winners announced

PUBLISHED: 19:00 20 December 2018

Comfort Okolo, who won a Playstation 4 in the lottery. Picture: LBBD

Comfort Okolo, who won a Playstation 4 in the lottery. Picture: LBBD

Archant

A group of Barking and Dagenham residents received a Christmas present they weren’t expecting.

The Barking and Dagenham Lottery Christmas superdraw winners were announced last week, with eight lucky people hitting the jackpot.

Among the prizes was a PlayStation 4, £250 Amazon vouchers, gym memberships, shopping vouchers and spa vouchers.

Karen Mercieca and Glenis Turner, from Dagenham, took home the gym membership and spa vouchers, while Louise Weavers and Joanna Tucker won a £300 shopping voucher each.

Ms Mercieca said: “I’m absolutely delighted to have won the voucher for a year’s gym membership.

“I wasn’t expecting to win anything, but now I can’t wait to get down to the gym and start working out. I think I might wait until after Christmas though.”

The prizes were donated by RNB Builders and Greentherm, alongside donations from Everyone Active and the Broadway Theatre. The money raised from tickets goes to 35 good causes across Barking and Dagenham, with £25,000 raised already.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Revealed: Best and worst primary schools in Barking and Dagenham

The best schools in every London borough have been revealed. Pic: PA

Jailed: Thugs who poured corrosive ammonia down man’s throat during ‘brutal’ attack in Ilford

(Left - Right) William Deo, 20; Adam Badejo, 30; Makayla Hajaig, 19. Photo: Met Police

Three teenagers stabbed in street fight in Dagenham

The teenagers were stabbed in in Tenterden Road. Pic: Google

School shuts site due to flooding

Barking Abbey School's Longbridge Road site is closed due to a flood. Picture: Google Maps

NHS worker from Dagenham pens crime novel

Tracy Ryden. Picture: Tracy Ryden

Most Read

Rogue landlords from Neasden ordered to pay back £322,282 or face prison after converting two houses into 18 flats

The property in Glynfield Road.

Brent’s ‘slumlord millionaire’ handed record £1.5million fine – and will face nine years’ jail if he doesn’t pay

The case was heard at Harrow Crown Court. Picture: Yui Mok/PA Archive

Hundreds fill Bridge Park leisure centre to stop Brent Council selling off community’s vital land

Bertha Joseph adds her voice to save Bridge Park Community Centre. Picture: Jonathan Goldberg

Investigation underway after Alperton industrial units burn down in seven-hour blaze

#includeImage($article, 225)

Fundraising begins for ex-QPR and Orient midfielder Brazier

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Barking and Dagenham Post

Boxing: Whyte, Chisora relishing heavyweight rematch

Dillian Whyte and Derek Chisora at their final press conference ahead of their heavyweight fight at the O2 Arena (pic Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing)

LA Clippers Gallinari told NBA stars to enjoy London experience

Danilo Gallinari of the LA Clippers handles the ball against the Miami Heat (Pic: Adam Pantozzi/NBAE via Getty Images)

Dagenham dig deep to finish year on a high as hard work secures win over Upminster

Dagenham RFC vs Upminster RFC, Essex Canterbury Jack League Rugby Union at Central Park on 15th December 2018

Taylor pleased his Daggers side are proving adaptable

Liam Gordon of Dagenham goes close against Ebbsfleet United (Pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Barking and Dagenham Lottery Christmas superdraw winners announced

Comfort Okolo, who won a Playstation 4 in the lottery. Picture: LBBD
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists