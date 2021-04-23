Barking and Dagenham marks St George's Day
St George's Day has been marked with flags, bunting and a video message from town hall chiefs.
The red and white flag of St. George - the patron saint of England - was raised outside Barking Town Hall as part of the celebration today (April 23).
But in a departure from the past, the borough officially marked the occasion online with messages from council leader, Cllr Darren Rodwell, and deputy leader, Cllr Saima Ashraf.
In the video message, Cllr Rodwell said: "Happy St George's Day, but remember to stay socially distanced if you are having some fun with family."
The town hall has asked people who are are celebrating the day to do so responsibly and follow current government guidelines.
Cllr Saima Ashraf said: "Today we celebrate the story of St George, England’s legendary national hero.
"We should use today to show and share pride in our community, and also celebrate those national heroes who we see every day – they may be parents, children, our loved ones, or people who have worked so hard and have been on the frontline this past year."
