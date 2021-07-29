Up-and-coming musician receives career boost through creative fund

Published: 1:12 PM July 29, 2021

Mirari More recently released his latest EP Desire Live on music streaming platforms. - Credit: OnlyFans

An “eclectic” artist hailing from Barking and Dagenham has received a boost to his music career through funding and professional support.

As one of four winners of the inaugural OnlyFans Creative Fund, Mirari More will receive a prize of £20,000, a photoshoot and a consultancy session from a leading music industry professional.

Mirari, who recently released EP Desire Live on music streaming platforms, said: “My music is one that sets the soundtrack to the similarities we all share in everyday life.

“I try to strike a balance between message and melody, offering something for each type of listener.”

The OnlyFans Creative Fund was launched to support up-and-coming artists in the creative community.

It was judged by English rapper and singer Stefflon Don, musician and DJ Joe Goddard, designer Henry Holland and singer and actress Suki Waterhouse.