Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Free NHS MOT health checks rolled out to eight more Barking and Dagenham pharmacies

PUBLISHED: 10:00 01 August 2019

Cllr Maureen Worby said: Its too easy to think it will never happen to me.

Cllr Maureen Worby said: Its too easy to think it will never happen to me." Picture: Ken Mears

Archant

A scheme offering free NHS MOTs that can help spot a range of health conditions has been rolled out to eight more pharmacies.

The nationwide programme is available to people in Barking and Dagenham aged 40 to 74 who do not have a pre-existing condition.

It offers the chance to have a free health check-up to identify stroke, kidney and heart disease, type 2 diabetes or dementia.

You may also want to watch:

Cllr Maureen Worby said: "It's too easy to think it will never happen to me and that is why these check-ups are so important.

"They're free and designed to give you peace of mind or help make a plan of action."

The health check is already available at doctors' surgeries. People are entitled to one every five years and can visit any participating chemist's.

The eight added pharmacies are: Talati Chemist, in Dagenham Heathway; Thomas Pharmacy in Ripple Road: Hannigan Pharmacy, in Bennett's Castle Lane; Alvin Rose, in Longbridge Road; Sandbern in Green Lane; Oxlow Pharmacy in Oxlow Lane; Kry-Ba in Goresbrook Road and Waller Chemist in Dagenham Heathway.

Most Read

Dagenham nine-year-old impresses in The Voice Kids final

Keira Laver performing on the final of The Voice Kids. Picture: Matt Frost/ITV/REX/Shutterstock

Video shows worker tied up during Dagenham warehouse robbery

A CCTV image of one of the suspects. Picture: Met Police

Woman cut free from car after Dagenham crash

Two cars crashed in Lodge Avenue, Dagenham, this afternoon (Tuesday, July 30). Picture: Chelle L Grant

‘Nice’ or ‘hideous’? Shoppers share thoughts on Vicarage Field redevelopment

Artist's impression of the Vicarage Field redevelopment. Picture: Benson Elliot

More than 100 patients have gone missing from mental health hospitals in Barking and Dagenham, Havering and Redbridge

Brookside secure unit, run by NELFT, in Goodmayes. Picture: Ken Mears

Most Read

Dagenham nine-year-old impresses in The Voice Kids final

Keira Laver performing on the final of The Voice Kids. Picture: Matt Frost/ITV/REX/Shutterstock

Video shows worker tied up during Dagenham warehouse robbery

A CCTV image of one of the suspects. Picture: Met Police

Woman cut free from car after Dagenham crash

Two cars crashed in Lodge Avenue, Dagenham, this afternoon (Tuesday, July 30). Picture: Chelle L Grant

‘Nice’ or ‘hideous’? Shoppers share thoughts on Vicarage Field redevelopment

Artist's impression of the Vicarage Field redevelopment. Picture: Benson Elliot

More than 100 patients have gone missing from mental health hospitals in Barking and Dagenham, Havering and Redbridge

Brookside secure unit, run by NELFT, in Goodmayes. Picture: Ken Mears

Latest from the Barking and Dagenham Post

Appeal by Ford worker diagnosed with cancer linked to deadly asbestos

Stephen Goodwright in his younger days with his family. Picture: HJA

Free NHS MOT health checks rolled out to eight more Barking and Dagenham pharmacies

Cllr Maureen Worby said: Its too easy to think it will never happen to me.

Disruption on c2c services due to broken down train between Upminster and Barking

There are delays across the c2c network this morning due to a faulty train. Picture: c2c

Youth club opened by Prince Harry welcomes 4,000th member

Future Youth Zone has had 4,000 young people sign up as members in the first two months. Picture: Future Youth Zone

Essex name Amir in squad for T20 clash with Hampshire

Pakistan’s Mohammad Amir celebrates taking the wicket of New Zealand’s Martin Guptill during the ICC Cricket World Cup group stage match at Edgbaston, Birmingham.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists