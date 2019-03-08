Free NHS MOT health checks rolled out to eight more Barking and Dagenham pharmacies

Cllr Maureen Worby said: Its too easy to think it will never happen to me." Picture: Ken Mears Archant

A scheme offering free NHS MOTs that can help spot a range of health conditions has been rolled out to eight more pharmacies.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The nationwide programme is available to people in Barking and Dagenham aged 40 to 74 who do not have a pre-existing condition.

It offers the chance to have a free health check-up to identify stroke, kidney and heart disease, type 2 diabetes or dementia.

You may also want to watch:

Cllr Maureen Worby said: "It's too easy to think it will never happen to me and that is why these check-ups are so important.

"They're free and designed to give you peace of mind or help make a plan of action."

The health check is already available at doctors' surgeries. People are entitled to one every five years and can visit any participating chemist's.

The eight added pharmacies are: Talati Chemist, in Dagenham Heathway; Thomas Pharmacy in Ripple Road: Hannigan Pharmacy, in Bennett's Castle Lane; Alvin Rose, in Longbridge Road; Sandbern in Green Lane; Oxlow Pharmacy in Oxlow Lane; Kry-Ba in Goresbrook Road and Waller Chemist in Dagenham Heathway.